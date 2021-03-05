Coronavirus hospitalizations hit new low as state expands vaccine eligibility

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals took another dip Friday, dropping below 180 hospitalizations for the first time since July.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 176 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. Friday, the lowest number reported since 177 on July 13.

The number of patients on ventilators also dipped to a new low in the 24-hour period between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, with hospitals reporting nine patients needing the devices to help them breathe. That’s the lowest number reported since the state started release such data on March 31.

The number of patients being treated in Iowa’s intensive care units held steady at 39.

New cases

Iowa on Friday reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of virus cases to 338,670 and the number of deaths to 5,549 since last march, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases were identified in 3,673 tests in the 24-hour period.

Iowa’s seven-day average of new cases is 466, and the state’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.8 percent.

Included in the new additions were 76 new cases among young people age 17 and younger, bringing total number of youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 38,356. One new case was reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,726.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, Linn County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total number of virus cases to 19,486. The county’s seven-day average is 19.

Johnson County added six new cases Friday, bringing its total to 13,138. The county’s seven-day average is 14 — the lowest seven-day average the county has seen since August.

Confirmed Deaths

The 13 new confirmed deaths reported Friday took place between Jan. 17 and March 1.

Of those deaths, four were of individuals over age 80; eight were ages 61 to 80; and one was 41 to 60.

Linn and Wapello counties each reported two deaths.

The counties that reported one death each were: Dallas, Harrison, Howard, Jackson, Louisa, Marion, Polk, Scott and Worth.

Vaccinations

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 822,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa, with 793,037 going to Iowa residents.

Statewide, 343,928 individuals have received one dose of the two-dose series, while 239,265 are fully vaccinated.

In Linn County, 61,420 doses have been administered, and 19,617 — or 11.25 percent of the adult population in the county — have completed the two-shot vaccine.

In Johnson County, 53,234 doses have been administered, and 18,248 — or 15 percent of the adult population — have completed the vaccine.

Expanded eligibility

Starting March 8, Iowans younger than 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement late Thursday in a news release, saying the decision comes after several counties have reported nearing completion of distributing the virus to other priority populations.

According to the CDC website, people with these conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), down syndrome, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher but less than 40), severe obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Iowans in previous priority groups who are able to receive the COVID vaccine now are: health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care staff, and essential workers.

Appointment Help

Starting March 9, Iowa’s 211 call center will be able to help Iowans 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment for a vaccines.

Locally, The Eastern Iowa Health Center earlier this week that it has created a dedicated phone line for people 65 and older to call and schedule an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine.

Anyone 65 and older can call to schedule a vaccine appointment, officials said. Appointments are available through next week on a limited basis.

To schedule an appointment, call (319) 730-7300 and press option 6. If the line is busy or the call goes unanswered, leave a message. Officials said they will return calls as soon as possible.

Those who receive the first dose will be immediately scheduled for the follow-up shot at a later date.

Long-Term Care Facilities

As of Friday, 11 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Within those facilities, 172 individuals were positive with the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,191 people have died of COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Katie Brumbeloe contributed.