Iowa tops 90,000 positive coronavirus cases; 1,158 new cases and nine new deaths reported Friday

The state passed another grim milestone this week, topping 90,000 total positive coronavirus cases as of 11 a.m. Friday.

This news comes in the same 24 hours that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed they both had tested positive for the virus and were going into quarantine.

The White House said Friday that the president was exhibiting “cold-like” symptoms. The first lady announced via Twitter later Friday morning that she was experiencing “mild symptoms but overall feeling good.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden had both tested negative for the virus, according to news reports.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health analyzed by The Gazette, Iowa reported 1,158 positive cases bringing the state’s total to 90,805. The state also reported nine new deaths bringing the virus death toll in Iowa up to 1,367.

According to the data, eight counties reported deaths in the past 24 hours. Polk County reported two deaths as of 11 a.m. Friday, while Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Mahaska, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Sioux and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

In the past 24 hours, the state has received 6,879 test results, with 1,158 coming back positive and 5,721 coming back as negative or inconclusive, making for a positivity rate of 16.83 percent.

Linn County added 63 new cases, bringing the county’s total up to 4,283, and giving it a 7-day average of 47 and a positivity rate of 13.32 percent.

Johnson County added 25 cases, according to the data, bringing the county’s total up to 5,231. The county’s seven-day average is 20 and its positivity rate is 11.06 positive.

Story County added 20 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,532 and its seven-day average is 18. The county’s positivity rate is 14.08 percent.

Black Hawk County added 19 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing its total to 4,597. The county has a seven-day average of and a positivity rate of 7.17% percent.

Ninety-four new cases were reported Friday among those employed in the education sector, according to the data, bringing the total number of cases among education-occupation employees up to 4,059, while 128 new cases were reported among juveniles ages zero to 17. The total number of young people that have tested positive for the virus as of 11 a.m. Friday is 7,657.

One long term care facility was added to the state’s outbreak list Friday. Lake Mills Care Center in Winnebago County reported four cases and two recoveries. And Hiawatha Care Center in Linn County, which was already on the list, reported four new cases and five recoveries, bringing the facility’s total number of cases up to 54 and its total number of recoveries up to 43.

Hospitalizations went up from 393 to 407 and Intensive Care Unit patients rose from 95 to 104 with 36 patients — up from 33 — on ventilators.

