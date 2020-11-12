CORONAVIRUS

Iowa surpasses 170,000 coronavirus cases, Linn County exceeds 10,000

State hospitalization numbers continue to rise.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa reported 4,338 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The number is the fourth-highest number Iowa has seen and the sixth-day-in-a-row above 4,000. The new cases as of Thursday at 11 a.m., bring the state’s total number to 170,359.

With 8,559 test results reported, the state’s positivity rate over the 24-hour period was 50.68 percent, a record high.

The state also reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest, one-day total during the pandemic so far. The highest was 32 on Oct. 21. In total, 1,928 Iowans have died due to COVID-19.

Linn County had three new deaths as did Harrison, O’Brien and Wapello counties. Black Hawk, Cass, Dubuque and Webster counties had two additional deaths each and Adair, Cedar, Fayette, Ida, Jones, Louisa, Marion, Polk, Pottawattamie and Wright counties had one new death each.

State hospitalization numbers were again a record high, going from 1,190 to 1,208. ICU patients increased from 210 to 215 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same at 101.

Linn County added 377 new cases for a total of 10,372 as of Thursday. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 48.33 percent. The county’s seven-day average is slightly down at 403 after 20 days on increases.

Johnson County saw 166 new virus cases bringing the county total to 7,753. The county’s seven-day average is 171 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 33.2 percent.

Story County added its own 101 cases for a total of 5,197. Story’s seven-day average is 99, slightly down after increasing the past 15 days. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 38.55 percent.

Black Hawk had 176 new cases for a county total of 8,385. The county’s seven-day average is 201 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 65.19 percent.

Jones County added another 139 cases on Thursday for a total of 1,671. The county’s seven-day average is 121. According to the state’s new way of calculating new case numbers, the positivity rate in Jones County would be 137.62 percent.

Of the new case numbers, 501 were of individuals aged 0-17, the second-highest number recorded after 522 reported on Nov. 9. The total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus is 15,927. Additionally, 53 of the new cases were of individuals who identify within the education occupation. In total, 7,458 infections have been of those in the education occupation category.

There were no new reported long-term care facility outbreaks on Thursday in the state. Perry Lutheran Home in Dallas County was removed from the list after being added on Sept. 27.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

