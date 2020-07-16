CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports record number of new coronavirus cases, tests

Johnson County, Linn County longterm care facilties added to list of outbreaks

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in W
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:20PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Iowa reports record number of new coronavirus cases, tests

01:48PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for sc ...

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...

09:03AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Manufacturing major factor in rising Iowa jobless claims
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases and total number of tests in a 24-hour period since the first cases in the state were reported in early March. The state public health department reported 839 positive of 9,788 total tests in a 24 hour period ending at 11 a.m. Thursday, passing the previous mark of 756 cases June 1.

However, those tests were not necessarily confirmed in the 24-hour time window, that’s when the state reported the positive tests. In the last three days, the total number of tests didn’t rise above 3,700 each day, less than half the total number of tests reported on Thursday. On June 3, the state reported about two days worth of testing – 9,993 total tests.

The state also reported 18 new deaths in the 24-hour period, the highest 24-hour total since the first of the month, when the state reported 21 deaths. The state’s report also included the first deaths in Wayne and Union counties, bringing the state-wide death toll to 777.

Both Johnson and Linn Counties reported double-digit increases - 51 and 42 new cases respectively - more than in previous days.

Two eastern Iowa long-term care facilities were also added to the state’s list of facilities with recorded COVID-19 outbreaks.

Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County, also known as Solon Retirement Village, reported 12 positive coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Thursday. According to a post to Solon Nursing Care Center’s Facebook page Wednesday, the facility is doing extra cleaning and separating residents to prevent wider spread. It’s the first long-term care facility to report an outbreak in the county.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion was also added to the state’s list. On Thursday, the center reported three positive cases and one person recovered.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A long-term care center outbreak is characterized by having three or more positive cases reported in a 14-day period.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:20PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Iowa reports record number of new coronavirus cases, tests

01:48PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for sc ...

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
sarah_watson

The Gazette

All articles by Sarah

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring masks

Manufacturing major factor in rising Iowa jobless claims

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Test Iowa is a failure

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids felon sentenced to over 6 years for possessing guns as drug user

University of Iowa provost steps aside to become 'special assistant,' per settlement

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate