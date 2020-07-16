Iowa reports record number of new coronavirus cases, tests

Iowa reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases and total number of tests in a 24-hour period since the first cases in the state were reported in early March. The state public health department reported 839 positive of 9,788 total tests in a 24 hour period ending at 11 a.m. Thursday, passing the previous mark of 756 cases June 1.

However, those tests were not necessarily confirmed in the 24-hour time window, that’s when the state reported the positive tests. In the last three days, the total number of tests didn’t rise above 3,700 each day, less than half the total number of tests reported on Thursday. On June 3, the state reported about two days worth of testing – 9,993 total tests.

The state also reported 18 new deaths in the 24-hour period, the highest 24-hour total since the first of the month, when the state reported 21 deaths. The state’s report also included the first deaths in Wayne and Union counties, bringing the state-wide death toll to 777.

Both Johnson and Linn Counties reported double-digit increases - 51 and 42 new cases respectively - more than in previous days.

Two eastern Iowa long-term care facilities were also added to the state’s list of facilities with recorded COVID-19 outbreaks.

Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County, also known as Solon Retirement Village, reported 12 positive coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Thursday. According to a post to Solon Nursing Care Center’s Facebook page Wednesday, the facility is doing extra cleaning and separating residents to prevent wider spread. It’s the first long-term care facility to report an outbreak in the county.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion was also added to the state’s list. On Thursday, the center reported three positive cases and one person recovered.

A long-term care center outbreak is characterized by having three or more positive cases reported in a 14-day period.

