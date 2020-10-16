Iowa on Friday reported its third-highest number of confirmed, positive cases of COVID-19 within a 24-hour period.

Across the state, 1,384 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa now has 104,606 cases.

With 6,766 test results in the 24-hour period, the state’s positivity rate is 20.46 percent.

Additionally, 16 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,521.

Woodbury and Polk counties each had three new deaths. Dubuque, Lyon and Wapello counties had two deaths each, and Dallas, Fremont, Harrison, Scott and Tama counties each reported one new death. Fremont’s death was its first. Now, 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties have seen a COVID-19 death.

Of the new cases, 121 were for people who work in education. That’s the second-highest number of cases since The Gazette began tracking the category Sept. 16. The total number of education workers infected in Iowa is 5,063.

Additionally, 146 of the new cases were for young people up to 17 years old. The total number of minors with COVID-19 is 9,074.

Locally, Linn County added 57 new cases, bringing the county total to 4,884. The county’s seven-day average is 44, and its positivity rate is 9.93 percent,

Johnson County added 24 cases for a total of 5,566 and has a seven-day average of 23. The county’s 24-hour positivity rate is 9.06 percent.

Story County has 31 new cases for a total of 3,791 and a seven-day average of 19. Story’s 24-hour positivity rate is 15.2 percent.

Black Hawk County added 69 cases for a total of 5,079. Its seven-day average is 40, and its 24-hour positivity rate is 24.91 percent.

Three long-term care facilities were added to the state’s outbreak list: The Vinton Lutheran Home in Benton County has eight cases; Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque County, also has eight cases; and Montrose Health Center in Lee County has four cases.

Facilities removed from the outbreak list include Harmony House Health Care Center in Waterloo, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty and Akron Care Center in Plymouth County.

Hospitalization numbers declined after four days of increases. In Iowa, 468 are hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 482 on Thursday. Intensive-care patients went down from 107 to 105, and the number of patients on ventilators went down from 49 to 48.

