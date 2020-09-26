CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees 988 positive coronavirus cases

State to include more antigen test results to overall numbers

Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference about the coronavirus on March 20. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference about the coronavirus on March 20. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
12:57PM | Sat, September 26, 2020

05:04PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

The Gazette

Iowa recorded 988 positive test cases for COVID-19 for the 24-hour time period as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

That is down by 92 positives cases from the day before.

The state’s website Saturday noted that updated data over the weekend will add nearly 27,000 antigen test results from required surveillance testing at long-term care facilities.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported seven more deaths from the coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 1,311.

Linn County recorded 32 new positive cases, while Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 21 new positive cases.

Story County, the location of Iowa State University, saw 28 new positive cases.

The University of Northern Iowa’s home county, Black Hawk, recorded two of the coronavrius-connected deaths as well as 24 new positive cases, according to numbers analyzed by The Gazette.

Other Iowa counties where residents died in the 24-hour period, with one each, were Clinton, Des Moines, Marion, Polk and Woodbury.

Hiawatha Care Center was the sole long-term care facility that was reported to have seen an outbreak within the 24-hour time period, with 29 positive cases currently. Twenty-one residents have recovered there.

Hospitalizations were recorded at 334, up from 300 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive-care units was 84, and 29 people were on ventilators.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 15,817

2. Woodbury — 5,380

3. Johnson — 5,114

4. Black Hawk — 4,482

5. Linn — 3,989

6. Story — 3,437

7. Dubuque — 3,204

8. Scott — 2,984

9. Dallas — 2,780

10. Pottawattamie — 2,094

Counties with double-digit or more increases:

1. Polk — 110

2. Woodbury — 91

3. Dubuque — 59

4. Sioux — 56

5. Henry — 55

6. Scott — 39

7. Linn — 32

8. Story — 28

9. Black Hawk — 24

10. Dallas — 24

11. Johnson — 21

12. Plymouth — 21

13. Buena Vista — 16

14. Crawford — 16

15. Jasper — 16

16. Mahaska — 16

17. Pottawattamie — 15

18. Wapello — 13

19. Des Moines — 11.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

Covid19
12:57PM | Sat, September 26, 2020

The Gazette

