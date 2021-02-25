CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 654 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths on Thursday

Linn County reported 28 new cases and one additional death

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Iowa added 654 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as well as 23 newly-reported, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s total to 334,758 cases and 5,438 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa’s seven-day average is 527.

The new cases come from 17,644 tests in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 28 new cases for a total of 19,338. The county’s seven-day average is 22.

Johnson County reported 25 cases for a county total of 13,012. Johnson’s seven-day average is 18.

Of all the new cases, 115 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus to 37,708.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

The 23 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday took place between Jan. 3 and Feb. 20, according to IDPH data.

Of the new deaths, 17 were individuals over the age of 80, four were aged 61-80 and two were aged 41-60.

Ringgold County reported four of the newly-reported deaths and Des Moines, Muscatine and Washington counties reported two deaths each.

Counties with one, new death each include: Linn, Allamakee, Black Hawk, Calhoun, Fayette, Hardin, Mahaska, Monona, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Sioux, Wapello and Warren.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 went from 233 to 227 as of Thursday. ICU patients went from 57 to 55 and patients on ventilators went from 23 to 22.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Thursday, 18 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to IDPH data. Within those facilities, 460 individuals were COVID-19 positive. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,155 individuals in facilities have died due to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday afternoon, 626,947 doses of vaccines have been administered in Iowa with 603,415 of those doses going to Iowa residents.

The number of individuals in the state with the first dose only was 316,183 and the number of individuals completing vaccination was 155,382.

In Linn County, 45,891 doses have been administered and 12,253 or 7.03 percent of the county’s adult population have completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 42,338 doses have been administered and 13,014 or 10.74 percent of the county’s adult population has completed the vaccine.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

