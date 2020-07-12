Iowa surpasses 35,000 coronavirus cases

With 478 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday morning, Iowa has surpassed 35,000 people being infected in four months.

One additional death — in Polk County — was reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m.

That brought the total number of positive cases to 35,006 and the total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 749.

A total of 6,726 new test results were reported by 11 a.m., showing a 7.11-percent rate of positive cases — an improvement in the percentage over Saturday.

Linn County reported seven new cases, bringing the overall number of cases in the county to 1,384 and the rolling seven-day average number of cases to 18.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. every day with the new data.

Johnson County saw its 26th consecutive day of double-digit increases in new cases, reporting 23 new cases Sunday and increasing the total number of cases to 1,449. The rolling seven-day average in the county is currently 24.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped by one to 177, and those in intensive care decreased from 56 to 54. One additional patient was put on a ventilator, bringing the current total to 26.

Here are the 10 counties with the most positive COVID-19 cases overall:

• Polk County: 7,437

• Woodbury County: 3,342

• Black Hawk County: 2,510

• Buena Vista County: 1,737

• Johnson County: 1,449

• Dallas County: 1,402

• Linn County: 1,384

• Marshall County: 1,096

• Scott County: 1,063

• Dubuque County: 961

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the number of new cases in the 24-hours period:

• Polk County: 135

• Scott County: 44

• Dubuque County: 32

• Johnson County: 23

• Black Hawk County: 20

• Webster County: 19

• Dallas County: 18

• Woodbury County: 15

• Pottawattamie County: 13

• Jasper County: 11

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report.