Iowa surpasses 35,000 coronavirus cases

With 478 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday morning, Iowa has surpassed 35,000 people being infected in four months.
One additional death — in Polk County — was reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m.
That brought the total number of positive cases to 35,006 and the total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 749.
A total of 6,726 new test results were reported by 11 a.m., showing a 7.11-percent rate of positive cases — an improvement in the percentage over Saturday.
Linn County reported seven new cases, bringing the overall number of cases in the county to 1,384 and the rolling seven-day average number of cases to 18.
The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. every day with the new data.
Johnson County saw its 26th consecutive day of double-digit increases in new cases, reporting 23 new cases Sunday and increasing the total number of cases to 1,449. The rolling seven-day average in the county is currently 24.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped by one to 177, and those in intensive care decreased from 56 to 54. One additional patient was put on a ventilator, bringing the current total to 26.
• MAPS AND CHARTS: See the status of COVID-19 in Iowa
Here are the 10 counties with the most positive COVID-19 cases overall:
• Polk County: 7,437
• Woodbury County: 3,342
• Black Hawk County: 2,510
• Buena Vista County: 1,737
• Johnson County: 1,449
• Dallas County: 1,402
• Linn County: 1,384
• Marshall County: 1,096
• Scott County: 1,063
• Dubuque County: 961
These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the number of new cases in the 24-hours period:
• Polk County: 135
• Scott County: 44
• Dubuque County: 32
• Johnson County: 23
• Black Hawk County: 20
• Webster County: 19
• Dallas County: 18
• Woodbury County: 15
• Pottawattamie County: 13
• Jasper County: 11
Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com
Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report.
01:00PM | Sun, July 12, 2020
12:01AM | Sun, July 12, 2020
01:23PM | Sat, July 11, 2020