Iowa sees third record high this week for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations continue to soar in Iowa as the state reports another 536 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, setting a record high for the third time this week. The previous high of 534 hospitalizations in a 24-hour period was reported Wednesday, and the record before that, of 501 hospitalizations, was reported on Oct. 19.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 1,587 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, the second-highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. The record high of 2,579 new cases, was reported on Aug. 27, the same day the state began adding antigen tests to its numbers.

The remaining 5,071 test results — out of the 6,658 total test results reported Friday — came back negative or inconclusive making for a positivity rate of 23.84 percent.

A total of 112,622 positive tests have been reported among Iowans.

Iowa’s seven-day average reached 1,145 — the fourth highest seven-day average since March. Data analyzed by The Gazette shows the state’s seven-day average has been climbing consistently for five days, and has remained above 1,000 since Oct. 10. The record high is 1,177, which was recorded on Aug. 31.

The state also reported 20 new deaths in 15 counties, bringing the state’s death toll up to 1,617. Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Delaware, Polk and Sioux counties each reported two deaths, while Des Moines, Dubuque, Hardin, Harrison, Linn, Madison, Montgomery, Plymouth, Warren and Winnebago counties reported one death each.

Linn County added 92 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, setting a record high for the most cases reported in a 24-hour period and bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,303. The previous 24-hour record of 83 cases was reported on Sept. 4, while near highs were hit Thursday at 78 and 74 the day before. The county’s seven-day average is 60 and its positivity rate is 23.84 percent over the 24-hour period.

Johnson County added 46 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 5,749. The county’s seven-day average is 26 and its positivity rate is 15.97 percent over the 24-hour period.

Story County added 18 cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 3,926. The county’s seven-day average is 19 and its positivity rate is 13.95 percent over the 24-hour period.

Black Hawk County added 80 cases bringing its total to 5,411. Eighty new cases in 24 hours is not a record for Black Hawk County, but the county hasn’t noted 24-hour totals that high since April when it was reporting daily totals of more than 100. The county’s seven-day average is 47 and its positivity rate is 33.47 percent over the 24-hour period.

Of the nearly 1,600 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, nearly 300 were recorded among youths age 0 to 17 and workers employed in the education sector.

A total of 104 new cases were reported among education employees as of 11 a.m. Friday, while 168 cases were recorded among juveniles — the highest number recorded among young people in a 24-hour period since The Gazette started tracking that data on Sept. 16. The previous high of 165 cases was recorded a month ago on Sept. 23.

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state continue to be a significant problem.

In Eastern Iowa, Hiawatha Care Center reported seven new cases for a total of 92 and 8 recoveries for a total of 73. Willow Gardens Care Center, in Marion, added five new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the facility’s total to 11 and two new recoveries for a total of four.

Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Bremer Co. was added to the outbreak list Friday with four cases, while Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County was removed.

Elsewhere in the state, Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence is reporting 64 cases and three recoveries, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported 79 cases and 56 recoveries, and Colonial Manor of Amana in Amana reported 58 cases and five recoveries.

The number of ICU patients reported Friday saw a tiny dip from 135 to 134 and the number of patients on ventilators dipped 53 to 49.

