Iowa's coronavirus cases see 2nd all-time record as 7-day average continues to climb

The number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 reached its second all-time high, at 4,292, for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

The only day with higher recorded positive cases was Thursday, with 4,706, according to numbers reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

The seven-day average marked a record 3,010. That average has been climbing for 21 days straight.

Fourteen additional people were confirmed to have died in Iowa related to the novel coronavirus — two of them in Linn County.

They bring the statewide total to 1,829, and 139 in Linn County.

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds cautioned residents to “double down” on their efforts to control the virus that has been spreading in the state since early March.

“I need every Iowan doing their part to be part of the solution, so I’m going to do my part to ensure that Iowa gets the message,” Reynolds said.

Several long-term care facilities recorded added multiple outbreaks as of Saturday, including Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa, with 14 cases.

Hospitalizations statewide noted its first decline after a dozen days of record highs, dropping to 901. Patients in intensive-care units, however, rose, from 188 to a high of 194.

The number of people on ventilators also moved upward, to 72 from 67 for the day before.

For children under the age of 18, 387 new positive cases were reported. That’s the second-highest number since The Gazette began tracking that category Sept. 17.

Those employed in education saw a drop to 80 new cases, down by 26 from the day before.

In individual counties:

• Linn added 383 cases, its second highest and its 12th straight day of 100-plus positive cases.

• Johnson, home to the University of Iowa, had 135 cases, marking its third straight day of 100-plus new cases.

• Story, the site of Iowa State University, added 112 cases, for its third straight day of 100-plus new cases.

• Black Hawk, where the University of Northern Iowa is located, reported 178 more positive cases, recording its fourth straight day of 110-plus cases.

• Jones, where the number of coronavirus-related cases has doubled in only a few days, added 76 cases.

Nationwide, more than 9,580,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since mid-January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker website.

Top 10 Iowa counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk: 22,626

2. Woodbury: 8,246

3. Linn: 8,233

4. Black Hawk: 7,330

5. Johnson: 6,806

6. Dubuque: 6,580

7. Scott: 6,175

8. Story: 4,720

9. Dallas: 4,234

10. Pottawattamie: 3,931

The Gazette Digital Coach Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this article.