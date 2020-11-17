Iowa's COVID-19 deaths climb over 2,000

Over 2,000 Iowans have died because of COVID-19.

The death toll rose a day after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued new requirements for wearing masks indoors, part of new orders issued as COVID-19 spreads rapidly through Iowa.

A record-high 34 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette, bringing the state’s total to 2,025.

Dubuque County reported five new deaths, Polk County reported four deaths; Scott County had three new deaths; Black Hawk, Cass and Delaware counties each had two; and Benton, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Dallas, Harrison, Jackson, Kossuth, Linn, Marion Marshall, Mitchell, Page, Story, Van Buren and Woodbury counties each had one new death.

State hospitalization numbers also continue to break records. Hospitalizations increased by 118 — the most ever in a 24-hour period — from 1,392 to 1,510. COVID-19 patients in intensive care units increased from 271 to 288, and patients on ventilators increased from 123 to 130.

Locally, 103 Linn County residents were in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Sunday, also a record.

Across the state, 3,559 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The new cases bring Iowa’s total number of virus cases to 190,594.

With 3,559 of 8,584 tests being positive in the 24-hour period, the positivity rate is 41.46 percent, the 15th day above 40 percent.

Of the new cases, 493 were among ages zero to 17, and 12 were for people who work in the education field. As of Tuesday, 18,301 minors have been infected in Iowa as well as 7,549 in the education occupation category.

Linn County saw 226 new cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 11,876. The county’s seven-day average is 331 and the positivity rate over 24 hours is 35.15 percent.

Johnson County added its own 110 cases for a total of 8,361. Johnson’s seven-day average is 137 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 27.57 percent.

Story County had 96 new cases for a total of 5,623 and a seven-day average of 94. The positivity rate over 24 hours is 32.54 percent.

Black Hawk County added 162 for a total of 9,309 virus cases. The county’s seven-day average is 201 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 48.8 percent.

Jones County saw 33 new cases for a total of 1,878 and a seven-day average of 56. Its positivity rate over 24 hours is 44.59 percent.

Multiple long-term care facilities have been removed from the state’s outbreak list on Tuesday. Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee County, SunnyCrest Manor in Dubuque County, Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Tama County and Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Woodbury County were all removed from the outbreak list.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center and Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion each added one recovery. The facilities have 97 cases with 76 recovered, and 21 cases and eight recovered, respectively.

New mask requirements

In the new public health order issued by Reynolds on Monday night, most Iowans must wear a mask or other face covering while they are indoors in public, and near other people for at least 15 minutes.

Reynolds’ order, which went into effect Tuesday, also places a limit of 15 people on all indoor gatherings, including wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings, conventions and festivals. The order limits outdoor gatherings to 30 people. However, the restrictions do not apply to gatherings in the workplace as part of the normal daily business or government operations.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report, with additional reporting from Gazette Des Moines bureau reporters Erin Murphy and Rod Boshart.

