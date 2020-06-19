CORONAVIRUS

Iowa passes 25,000 coronavirus cases, Johnson County cases rise

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
Iowa reported 427 new positive cases for the coronavirus, creating a total of 25,164 for the state since the pandemic began. Johnson County has seen 57 new cases over the past three days.

Johnson County has not seen two consecutive days of more than 20 cases until now. It has the eighth-most total cases in the state with 707.

The state reported three more deaths, bringing the total to 680.

Hospitalizations in Iowa rose from 176 to 197, while ICU patients went down to 60 and patients on ventilators lowered to 37.

Two Cedar Rapids long-term care facilities, Manor Care Health Services and Living Center West, were removed from the current outbreak list.

Of 5,690 test results, 5,263 came back negative for COVID-19 and 427 were positive, leaving a 7.5 percent positive increase for the 24-hour period.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

