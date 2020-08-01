Health

Linn County passes 2,000 total COVID-19 cases

Seven-day rolling averages for state and Linn County are down

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)

Linn County passed 2,000 total coronavirus cases Saturday with 29 new cases as of 11 a.m. making a total 2,008.

Overall, Iowa had 461 new cases, totaling 44,936 with seven new deaths (872 total). There were 4,925 tests Saturday, with 9.36 percent positive.

But Iowa’s seven-day rolling average of 473 is the lowest since 451 on July 8.

Linn County’s seven-day average is down to 34 from 36. Linn positive tests have been in double-digits for 20 consecutive days, with more than 30 positive tests on 11 of those days.

Winslow House Care Center, in Marion, added one recovery for a total of six. There still are seven positive cases.

Johnson County had 19 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,887. The seven-day average stayed at 23. With one new death in Johnson County, the total is 15.

Cass County, in southwest Iowa, recorded its first death Saturday. Twenty-five Iowa counties have so far reported no deaths from COVID-19. Other counties that reported deaths Saturday are Clinton (1), Johnson (1), Lee (1), Scott (1) and Woodbury (2).

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 were up 17 statewide to 242, with six additional Intensive Care Unit patients and six more patients on ventilators. The total number of patients on ventilators (35) is the most since 35 total on July 14.

Here are the Top 10 counties in total cases as of Saturday:

1. Polk County: 9538

2. Woodbury County: 3627

3. Black Hawk County: 2971

4. Linn County: 2008

5. Johnson County: 1887

6. Buena Vista County: 1782

7. Dallas County: 1752

8. Scott County: 1563

9. Dubuque County: 1489

10. Marshall County: 1375

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

