Iowa continues to set daily records in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

For the third day in a row, Iowa topped its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed by 12, setting a new record at 461 patients. Thursday the state reported 449 hospitalizations eclipsing the record of 444 set the day before.

While hospitalizations continue to rise, the number of ICU patients dropped from 112 to 104 and the number of patients on ventilators dipped from 39 to 38.

The state also reported 1,225 new cases in the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. Friday, according to data collected by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the total number of Iowans diagnosed with the virus to 97,095 since arriving in Iowa in March.

Additionally, Iowa reported 6,070 negative or inconclusive tests, for a total of 7,295 test results in the past 24 hours and a positivity rate of 16.79 percent.

Iowa also reported 14 new deaths in 12 counties as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,433. Crawford and Woodbury counties reported two deaths each, while Clinton, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Winnebago and Winneshiek each reported one death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Linn County saw 51 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 4,577. The county’s seven-day average dropped from 44 to 42 and its positivity rate is 9.71 percent.

Johnson County reported 41 new cases for a total of 5,404. The county’s seven-day average rose from 22 to 25, the highest it’s been since Sept. 29 — and its positivity rate is 12.81 percent

Black Hawk County saw 56 new cases — the most since the county reported 63 new cases on Sept. 4 — for a total of 4,802. The county’s seven-day average rose from 24 to 29, the highest it’s been since Sept. 10, and its positivity rate is 22.86 percent.

Story County reported 21 new cases for a total of 3,661. The county’s seven-day average remained at 18 and its positivity rate is 10.24 percent.

Ninety-two new cases were reported among education workers, for a total of 4,513, and 123 new cases were reported among children ages zero to 17, for a total of 8,289 cases.

New outbreaks were reported in four long-term care facilities statewide, bringing the total number of facilities currently affected to 57.

Grandview Health Care in Fayette County reported six cases, marking the county’s first long-term care facility outbreak.

Longview Home Inc. in Harrison County reported 21 cases and 1 recovery.

And Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Westwood Specialty Care, both in Woodbury County, each reported three cases. Holy Spirit Retirement Home was previously on the outbreak list, but that ended June 26.

Hiawatha Care Center added two new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 68 total, with 53 recoveries.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com