Iowa City VA employee tests positive for coronavirus

IOWA CITY — An employee at the Iowa City VA Health Care System has tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee, who is unidentified tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, VA officials confirmed to The Gazette on Wednesday,

The infected patient is at home in isolation, but no other details of the individual’s condition were released. A statement from the Iowa City VA stated that staff members who had close contact with the infected employee were also at home “to mitigate exposure.”

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than 140 Iowans have tested positive for the respiratory virus that has now infected thousands across the country. That includes 43 cases in Johnson County and 7 in Linn County.

According to a statement from the health care system, veterans and staff are encouraged to continue taking everyday preventive actions to mitigate their risk, including washing hands often, use hand sanitizer frequently and stay home if feeling ill.

The VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Patients who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms would call the VA before going to the facility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans who feel they may be at risk for exposure should contact the Iowa City VA at 319-338-0581 and press 5 for an initial health screening.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com