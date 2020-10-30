CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City bar accused of violating COVID-19 public health orders

Bar goers wallk on the pedestrian mall in Iowa City on the night of Friday, October 9, 2020. (Nick Rohlman/Freelance)
02:25PM | Fri, October 30, 2020

03:42PM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Iowa commits $2M to COVID-19 vaccine collaboration for Iowa State, Uni ...

03:26PM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations top 600 for another record, with 97% of ...

02:03PM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidem ...
IOWA CITY — A downtown Iowa City bar is accused of violating Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 public health disaster orders.

According to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. on Oct. 24, Players Sports Bar & Grill, 219 Iowa Ave., violated the public health emergency declaration by failing to maintain six feet of social distances between each group or individual drinking or dining alone; failing to keep customers from gathering closer than six feet, failing to make sure that customers were seated while having their drinks and failing to “implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.”

The bar faces a civil penalty for the violation, according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

