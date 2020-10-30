Iowa City bar accused of violating COVID-19 public health orders

IOWA CITY — A downtown Iowa City bar is accused of violating Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 public health disaster orders.

According to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. on Oct. 24, Players Sports Bar & Grill, 219 Iowa Ave., violated the public health emergency declaration by failing to maintain six feet of social distances between each group or individual drinking or dining alone; failing to keep customers from gathering closer than six feet, failing to make sure that customers were seated while having their drinks and failing to “implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.”

The bar faces a civil penalty for the violation, according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com