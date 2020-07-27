More than half of Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management, state auditor's survey says

DES MOINES — More than half of Iowa health care providers who responded to a survey from the state auditor said privatized Medicaid management has not led to a better quality of health care or improved access to health care.

And when presented with three positive health care outcomes created by private Medicaid management, more than two-thirds of Iowa health care providers essentially chose “none of the above.”

Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand published the results of the survey on Monday.

Iowa in 2016 contracted with private health care companies to operate the state’s $5 billion Medicaid program for disabled and low-income Iowans. Then-Gov. Terry Branstad said the move would save money for the state and provide a better quality of health care.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has continued to support private Medicaid management.

Democrats and many health care advocates have been critical of the private Medicaid managed-care model, saying the companies involved prioritize profits when making health care decisions for Iowans enrolled in the program.

Nearly 2,600 of Iowa’s 11,801 health care providers responded to the survey issued by Sand’s office, giving the results a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, according to the report.

The survey asked health care providers about private Medicaid management’s impact on the quality of medical care people receive — 51.5 percent said private management has “harmed or impeded” the quality of care either significantly or somewhat, while just 6.1 percent said private management has “improved or facilitated” the quality of care.

The survey also asked about private management’s impact on Iowans’ access to Medicaid — 54 percent said private management has “harmed or impeded” access, while just 9.9 percent said it has “improved or facilitated” access.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The survey asked health care providers if the move to private management has expanded the number of Iowans who benefit from Medicaid services, increased the services available to patients, or created faster access to patient information.

More than two-thirds of those who responded chose none of those.

More than half of the health care providers who responded also said they are “extremely dissatisfied” or dissatisfied with the timeliness and accuracy of payment from the companies that administer the state’s Medicaid program.

This report will be updated. Check back for more details.