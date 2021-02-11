Iowa adds 840 virus cases, 22 deaths on Thursday

Iowa added 840 COVID-19 cases and 22 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 327,257 and 5,196 deaths as of 11 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases come from 3,724 individual tests in the 24-hour period. Iowa’s seven-day average is 676.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 35 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 18,990. The county’s seven-day average is 37.

Johnson County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 12,755. Johnson’s seven-day average is 23.

Of the new cases, 170 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of Iowa minors infected with the virus to 36,352.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Iowa reported 22 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday. The deaths occurred between Nov. 25 and Feb. 8.

Of the new deaths, 12 were of individuals over the age of 80, seven were of individuals aged 61-80 and three were of individuals aged 41-60.

Polk County reported six of the new deaths and Cerro Gordo and Clinton counties reported two deaths each.

Counties with one death each include: Johnson, Benton, Black Hawk, Carroll, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Jones, Marion and Palo Alto.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations went from 292 to 273 in the 24-hour period. Patients in the ICU went from 67 to 64 and patients on ventilators went from 27 to 26.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Thursday, 38 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks with 1,046 individuals within being COVID-19 positive. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,124 individuals in facilities have died from the virus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville remains at 43 cases and added one recovery for a total of 34.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, the total number of vaccine doses administered in Iowa was 410,771 with 393,658 going to Iowa residents.

The amount of individuals with the first dose is 194,991 and individuals completing the vaccination surpassed the 100,000 mark at 107,890.

In the local counties, the number of doses is rounded to the nearest 100. In Linn County, the number of total doses administered is 29,100 and the number of vaccines completed is 7,672.

Johnson County’s total number of doses is 31,500 with the number complete at 10,187.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com