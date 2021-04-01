Iowa adds 809 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths on Thursday

Iowa added 809 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as eight new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 351,650 cases and 5,751 deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Thursday, the seven-day average for new cases in Iowa is 564. The seven-day average for deaths is six.

The new cases come from 3,661 new individuals tests in the 24-hour period.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday afternoon, 591,966 or 18.76 percent of Iowans have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data.

The number of total vaccine doses administered in the state is 1,551,293 with 1,494,043 of those doses going to Iowa residents. The total number of people who have been fully vaccinated in the state is 616,065.

In Linn County, the number of total doses administered is 113,446. The number of people who have completed their vaccination is 45,368 or 25.14 percent of the 16 and older population.

In Johnson County, the number of total doses administered is 91,565. The number of people in Johnson County who have completed their vaccination is 35,897 or 28.88 percent of the 16 and older population.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 51 cases, bringing the county total to 19,921. The county’s seven-day average is 19.

With 51 of the county’s 801 tests being positive over the 24-hour period as of Thursday at 11 a.m., the county has a 6.37 percent positivity rate, the highest since these numbers began to publish on Feb. 21.

Johnson County added 31 cases, bringing the county total to 13,575. Johnson’s seven-day average is 24.

Of all the new cases, 118 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with COVID-19 in Iowa to 40,500.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of the eight new, confirmed deaths on Thursday, two were individuals over the age of 80, five were individuals aged 61-80 and one was aged 41-60.

All of the deaths took place between Feb. 12 and March 23.

Wapello County reported two of the new deaths. Counties that reported one death each include: Bremer, Marion, Montgomery, Pocahontas, Scott and Woodbury.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations went from 191 to 194. Patients in the ICU went from 38 to 41 and patients on ventilators went from 11 to 15.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Out of all of Iowa’s long-term care facilities, only two are experiencing virus outbreaks with 17 individuals positive overall.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,240 individuals in facilities have died.

