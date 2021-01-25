CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 466 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:42PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa L ...

03:45PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

Iowa adds 466 new COVID-19 cases Monday

12:33PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older start ...

06:45AM | Mon, January 25, 2021

Hardest hit by COVID-19, communities of color among most hesitant to g ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa reported 466 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus to 313,280.

Of those new cases, 100 positive test results were reported among youth ages 17 and younger and one new case was reported among education workers.

To date, the total number of young people that have tested positive for the virus is 33,840, and 7,694 education workers have tested positive since March.

Health officials reported 1770 test results during the 24-hour period between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, the reaming 1,304 of which came back negative or inconclusive.

Iowa’s seven-day average of new cases is 1,143.

On Monday, nine of Iowa’s 99 counties reported 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Linn County reported 34 new cases Monday. The county’s seven-day average is 53. To date, 18,072 virus cases have been reported in the county, and 279 people have died.

Johnson County added 19 new cases. The county’s seven-day average is 36. Since March, Johnson County has reported 12,306 cases and 52 deaths.

The number of individuals hospitalized with the virus rose slightly during the 24-hour period, from 382 on Sunday to 383 on Monday according to state public health data.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, as of Saturday, 19 Linn County residents and 13 Johnson County residents were hospitalized.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dipped slightly from 79 to 78, while the number of patients on ventilators edged upward, from 36 to 37.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, 41,411,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the United States, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A little more than half of them — 21,848,655 — have been administered.

The data shows that as of Sunday morning, 18,502,131 people have received one dose, and 3,216,836 have completed the two-dose regimen.

As of Sunday morning, CDC data shows that 361,475 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Iowa. Iowa public health data, which was last updated Friday, shows that 177,520 doses have been administered, with 167,961 doses going to Iowa residents. Of those, 124,594 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine series, and 26,463 have received both doses.

In Linn County, 13,188 doses had been administered to county residents, as of Friday, with 2,315 people having completed the two-shot regimen. Overall, Linn County has administered 13,852 doses of the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 15,045 doses had been administered to county residents, with 2,850 residents having completed both shots. Overall, Johnson County has administered 22,258 doses, meaning 7,000-plus doses have gone to out-of-county residents.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 68 long-term care facilities in Iowa were reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, down four from the previous 24-hour period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Behind The Lens

The Gazette's Mary Sharp will lead the discussion as photojournalists share their unique journey in the storm's timeline and moving moments. Free registration is required.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Pints & Politics Virtual Event

Join us via Zoom for a free virtual edition of Pints & Politics, Thursday, January 28th at 5:30 pm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

According to the state data, 1,843 individuals in long-term care facilities are positive for the virus — a decrease of 77 from the previous 24-hour period.

Since March, 1,860 individuals have died in long-term care facilities.

Iowa reported no new deaths as of 11 a.m. Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 4,488.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:42PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa L ...

03:45PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

Iowa adds 466 new COVID-19 cases Monday

12:33PM | Mon, January 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older start ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
katr

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa Legislature

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older starting Tuesday

Hardest hit by COVID-19, communities of color among most hesitant to get vaccine

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to four-month low

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Foot of snow expected with Monday's storm: Here's the forecast

Her family survived the Holocaust, but terror found them in their new home

Mom and son face charges in Cedar Rapids Walmart fight

Iowa public schools hit with a right cross at the Statehouse

Fact Checker: Are classrooms in pandemic as safe as Gov. Reynolds claims?

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe