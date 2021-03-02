Iowa adds 456 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths on Tuesday

Iowa added 456 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as 26 new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 336,967 and the number of reported virus deaths to 5,498, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The state’s seven-day average for new cases is 512, as of Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Iowa’s 456 new cases come from 2,666 new individual tests, according to IDPH data.

NEW CASES

Linn County added 20 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 19,431. Linn County’s seven-day average is 21. The county’s positivity rate is 3.02 percent.

Johnson County added 14 cases for a total of 13,079 and a seven-day average of 19. The county’s positivity rate as of Tuesday is 3.51 percent.

Of the state’s new cases, 86 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with COVID-19 to 28,081.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

The 26 newly-reported virus deaths on Tuesday took place between Dec. 20 and Feb. 25.

Of the 26 deaths, 10 were of individuals over the age of 80, 15 were of individuals aged 61-80 and one was of an individual aged 41-60.

Scott County reported three of Tuesday’s reported deaths and Chickasaw, Jefferson and Polk counties reported two deaths each.

Counties with one death each include: Linn, Johnson, Allamakee, Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clayton, Delaware, Dickinson, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Osceola, Plymouth and Winnebago.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations went from 197 to 209. Patients in the ICU went from 48 to 39 and patients on ventilators went from 15 to 11.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Tuesday, 14 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, down five from Monday. Within those facilities, 237 individuals were positive with the virus, a decrease of 284 from 24 hours prior. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost a year ago, 2,179 individuals have died within long-term care facilities.

VACCINATIONS

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 723,262 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa with 696,640 going to Iowa residents.

Individuals who have received only the first dose were 349,744 as of Tuesday afternoon while individuals completing the vaccination were 186,759.

In Linn County, 53,417 total doses have been administered and 15,181 people or 8.71 percent of the county’s adult population have completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 48,270 total doses have been administered and 15,031 or 11.9 percent of the county’s adult population have completed the vaccine.

