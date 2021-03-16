Iowa adds 400+ virus cases, 15 new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday

Iowa added 414 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

To date, 343,347 Iowans have had the virus, and 5,657 have died, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 448, the lowest since 440 on Aug. 14.

VACCINATIONS

On Tuesday, the Mid Atlantic Data Center, which houses data for the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System and provides COVID-19 vaccine information in the state, experienced a “hardware malfunction,” according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The error for the data center and Immunization Registry Information System vendor has affected Iowa and other states, the release said. Restoration of the application is anticipated within 24 hours.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is implementing “contingency plans to avoid prolonged disruption to Iowa’s vaccine providers.”

NEW CASES

Linn County added 15 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 19,625. The county’s seven-day average is 13.

Johnson County added 14 cases for a total of 13,259. Johnson’s seven-day average is 10.

Of the new cases, 66 were of individuals ages 17 and under. The total number of minors who have been infected was 39,146 as of Tuesday afternoon.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Tuesday’s 15 confirmed deaths took place between Dec. 9 and March 14.

Nine of the deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, four were between 61 and 80, one was 41 to 60 and one was 18 to 40.

Des Moines and Hamilton counties reported two deaths each. Counties with one death each include Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Davis, Dickinson, Dubuque, Lafayette, Jefferson, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott and Wright counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up from 161 to 162 on Tuesday. The number of patients in intensive care units dipped from 42 to 40 and patients on ventilators went from 21 to 18.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Iowa currently has one virus outbreak in long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday, 13 individuals were positive with COVID-19 at Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,220 people in Iowa long-term care facilities have died from the virus.

