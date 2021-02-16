Iowa adds 398 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Iowa reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 329,813 and confirmed deaths to 5,263, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 633, the lowest number since 605 on Aug. 25.

Tuesday’s new, confirmed cases come from 10,292 new individuals tested, the highest number since 10,758 on Nov. 20.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 31 new virus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 19,130. The county’s seven-day average is 31.

Johnson County reported 22 new cases for a total of 12,851. Johnson’s seven-day average is 22.

Of the state’s new cases, 94 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with COVID-19 in Iowa to 36,845.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

The state added 26 new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday, according to IDPH data.

The deaths occurred between Jan. 2 and Feb. 12. Of the new deaths listed, 18 were individuals over the age of 80 and eight were of individuals aged 61-80.

Lee and Polk counties had three deaths each and Black Hawk, Dubuque, Kossuth, Warren and Woodbury had two deaths each.

Counties with one, new death each include: Cedar, Dallas, Dickinson, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Osceola, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Scott.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 went from 240 to 242 in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Patients in the ICU remained at 57 and the number of patients on ventilators went from 29 to 28.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Tuesday, 35 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within those facilities, 947 individuals were positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,132 individuals within facilities have died.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville remained at 44 cases and added one new recovery for 37 total.

VACCINATIONS

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state was 496,981 with 477,105 being administered to Iowa residents, according to IDPH.

Individuals with the first dose were 245,865 and the number of individuals completing the vaccination was 125,558.

In Linn County, 33,634 total doses of the vaccine have been administered. The number of individuals in the county who have completed the vaccine is 8,972 or 5.15 percent of the county.

In Johnson County, 36,058 total doses of the vaccine have been administered. The number of individuals in Johnson County who have completed the vaccine is 11,318 or 9.34 percent of the county.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com