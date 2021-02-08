CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 260 virus cases, two deaths Monday

2.71 percent of Linn County has been fully vaccinated so far

Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container to be transported for analysis at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Family Medicine Clinic in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa added 260 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths Monday.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 324,666 cases and 5,110 deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The state’s seven-day average is 737.

The 260 cases come from 1,300 tests reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Monday.

New Cases

Linn County added 32 cases for a county total of 18,880. The county’s seven-day average is 51.

Johnson County reported 21 cases, bringing the county total to 12,676. Johnson’s seven-day average is 28.

Of the new cases, 45 were of youth up to 17 years old, bringing the total number of Iowa minors infected to 35,879.

Confirmed Deaths

The deaths reported Monday were in Dubuque and Pottawattamie counties. One of the deaths occurred in December and the other in February.

Of the two deaths, one was between 61 and 80 years old, and the other was over 80.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations increased from 316 to 318. Patients in intensive care rose from 68 to 69, and patients on ventilators dipped from 32 to 35.

As of Saturday, 19 Linn County residents and five Johnson County residents were hospitalized.

Long-Term Care Facilities

As of Monday, 43 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within those facilities, 1,382 were positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,094 people in long-term care facilities have died due to the virus.

Locally, Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City was removed from the outbreak list, according to IDPH. The facility was added to the list Jan. 3.

Vaccinations

In Iowa, the total number of doses of vaccine administered was 348,032, with doses to Iowa residents being 332,421 as of Monday.

The number of people who have received the first dose was 166,952, up 18 percent in three days.

The number of people who have completed vaccination is currently 90,540.

Linn County has administered 24,868 doses, and 6,134, or 2.71 percent of the county’s population, completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 26,740 doses have been administered, with 8,840, or 5.85 percent of the county’s population, fully vaccinated.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

