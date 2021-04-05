Iowa adds 152 virus cases, zero deaths

Iowa added 152 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 353,394. The state’s seven-day average is 523, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, the number of fully-vaccinated Iowans was 639,807, according to IDPH data. The number is equal to 20.28 percent of all Iowans.

The total number of people vaccinated within the state is 666,285.

The number of total doses administered in the state is 1,658,747 with 1,596,943 doses going to Iowa residents.

In Linn County, the total number of people 16 and over to be fully vaccinated is 48,280 or 26.76 percent of the county’s 16 and older population.

In Johnson County, the total number of people 16 and older to be fully vaccinated is 38,284 or 30.8 percent of the 16 and older population.

NEW CASES

Linn County added zero cases in the 24-hour period on Monday, keeping the total at 19,976. The county’s seven-day average is 21.

Johnson County added 16 new cases for a county total of 13,671. The county’s seven-day average is 27.

Of all the new cases, 25 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of infected minors in the state to 40,812.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

For the second day in a row, zero new, confirmed deaths were reported, according to IDPH data.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations remained at 201 as of Monday afternoon. ICU patients remained at 47 and patients on ventilators remained at 23.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Monday Iowa had two long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within the facilities, 17 individuals were positive with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,276 individuals in facilities have died of the virus.

