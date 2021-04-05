CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 152 virus cases, zero deaths

Second day in a row with zero reported deaths

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
03:28PM | Mon, April 05, 2021

Iowa adds 152 virus cases, zero deaths

06:15AM | Mon, April 05, 2021

Local effort aims to help homebound seniors reach COVID-19 vaccine

05:18PM | Sat, April 03, 2021

Iowa reports 39,706 more vaccinations

03:12PM | Fri, April 02, 2021

Iowa reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Iowa added 152 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 353,394. The state’s seven-day average is 523, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Monday, the number of fully-vaccinated Iowans was 639,807, according to IDPH data. The number is equal to 20.28 percent of all Iowans.

The total number of people vaccinated within the state is 666,285.

The number of total doses administered in the state is 1,658,747 with 1,596,943 doses going to Iowa residents.

In Linn County, the total number of people 16 and over to be fully vaccinated is 48,280 or 26.76 percent of the county’s 16 and older population.

In Johnson County, the total number of people 16 and older to be fully vaccinated is 38,284 or 30.8 percent of the 16 and older population.

Linn County added zero cases in the 24-hour period on Monday, keeping the total at 19,976. The county’s seven-day average is 21.

Johnson County added 16 new cases for a county total of 13,671. The county’s seven-day average is 27.

Of all the new cases, 25 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of infected minors in the state to 40,812.

For the second day in a row, zero new, confirmed deaths were reported, according to IDPH data.

Across the state, hospitalizations remained at 201 as of Monday afternoon. ICU patients remained at 47 and patients on ventilators remained at 23.

As of Monday Iowa had two long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within the facilities, 17 individuals were positive with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,276 individuals in facilities have died of the virus.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

