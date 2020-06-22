CORONAVIRUS

Iowa passes 26,000 positive coronavirus cases as testing numbers dip

Johnson County sees sixth consecutive day with double-digit increase in positive cases

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-p
Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-procedure screening facility at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:32PM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Iowa passes 26,000 positive coronavirus cases as testing numbers dip

11:07AM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Older Iowans learn to navigate technology in coronavirus era

08:00AM | Mon, June 22, 2020

How coronavirus will change the way we return to work

06:30AM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Iowa's digital divide is undeniable thanks to coronavirus

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa surpassed 26,000 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, reporting 156 new cases by 11 a.m. and bringing the total to 26,047. One new death was reported in Polk County, with the total deaths now 686.

The state reported only 2,036 test results in the last 24 hours, with 7.66 percent of them positive. That is one-third less than the number of test results from the previous 24-hour period, which was 7,758.

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

Even with the low number of test results, Johnson County still saw its sixth consecutive day of new coronavirus cases in the double digits. Johnson County reported 15 new positive cases Monday by 11 a.m. The county has seen only one longer streak of daily double-digit increases, which was seven days from April 3 through April 9.

Hospitalizations dropped by one down to 169, and two patients left intensive care units, bringing the total to 51. One person was put on a ventilator, with the total number at 28.

Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown has been removed from the list of outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Marshall County no longer has any long-term care facility outbreaks.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:32PM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Iowa passes 26,000 positive coronavirus cases as testing numbers dip

11:07AM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Older Iowans learn to navigate technology in coronavirus era

08:00AM | Mon, June 22, 2020

How coronavirus will change the way we return to work
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Older Iowans learn to navigate technology in coronavirus era

How coronavirus will change the way we return to work

Iowa's digital divide is undeniable thanks to coronavirus

Johnson County sees fifth day of double-digit increase in coronavirus cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Shellsburg man arrested in connection with April 1 fatal collision

Suspect in Westdale Court Apartments shooting was victim of earlier stabbing

Senators oppose effort to put state employee on transparency panel

For Kim Reynolds, a moment of emotion in unprecedented times

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival launches events at a distance

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate