Iowa passes 26,000 positive coronavirus cases as testing numbers dip

Iowa surpassed 26,000 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, reporting 156 new cases by 11 a.m. and bringing the total to 26,047. One new death was reported in Polk County, with the total deaths now 686.

The state reported only 2,036 test results in the last 24 hours, with 7.66 percent of them positive. That is one-third less than the number of test results from the previous 24-hour period, which was 7,758.

Even with the low number of test results, Johnson County still saw its sixth consecutive day of new coronavirus cases in the double digits. Johnson County reported 15 new positive cases Monday by 11 a.m. The county has seen only one longer streak of daily double-digit increases, which was seven days from April 3 through April 9.

Hospitalizations dropped by one down to 169, and two patients left intensive care units, bringing the total to 51. One person was put on a ventilator, with the total number at 28.

Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown has been removed from the list of outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Marshall County no longer has any long-term care facility outbreaks.

