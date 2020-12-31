Iowa ends 2020 with over 280,000 virus cases, almost 3,900 deaths

Iowa reported another 1,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as 69 new, confirmed deaths, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the year’s total number of known cases and deaths to 280,306 and 3,891 respectively.

Locally, Linn County reported 65 new virus cases for a total of 16,551. The county also added two new deaths for 245 in total.

Johnson County added 70 new cases for a total of 11,088.

Scott County had five additional deaths reported on Thursday and Clayton County reported four.

Counties with three deaths include: Carroll, Kossuth and Webster counties. Counties with two deaths each include: Cherokke, Davis, Dickinson, Fayette, Ida, Keokuk, Marshall, Polk, Pottawattamie, Story and Woodbury counties.

Counties with one additional death each include: Allamakee, Appanoose, Buena Vista, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Dubuque, Floyd, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Jones, Mahaska, Mills, Mitchell, Monona, Monroe, Osceola, Pocahontas, Sioux, Union, Warren and Wright counties.

Across the state, hospitalizations due to the virus were at 600 as of Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Patients in the ICU went from 127 to 134 in the 24-hour period and patients on ventilators increased from 66 to 69.

As of Thursday, 111 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were on the state’s virus outbreak list. Within those facilities, 4,792 individuals are positive for COVID-19, an increase of 43 in 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,139 individuals within the facilities have died from the virus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, the Gardens of Cedar Rapids remains at 23 cases with two additional recoveries for a total of 16.

West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids remains at 40 cases with two additional recoveries as well, for a total of 34.

Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids added one new case for 52 total and its recoveries remain at one.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville added one new case for 36 total and one new recovery, bringing that total to 25.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com