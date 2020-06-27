Health

Hy-Vee expands salad recall

12 more branded bagged salads added to the list

Hy-Vee is recalling 13 bagged salads, including the 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. (Courtesy Hy-Vee)
The Gazette

Grocery chain Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential bagged products may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

The West Des Moines-based chain said in a news release Saturday the potential for contamination was brought to its attention when the product’s manufacturer, Fresh Express, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had expanded their investigation into an outbreak of Cyclospora, an intestinal tract infection, in the upper Midwest.

The dozen Hy-Vee-branded salads are in addition to the Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product it withdrew June 20.

The salads should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund, the company advised customers.

The 13 affected Hy-Vee brands are:

• Southwest Chopped Salad Kit

• Shredded Iceberg

• Veggie Deluxe Salad

• Greener Supreme Blend

• American Blend Salad

• Italian Blend Salad

• Coleslaw Mix

• Romaine Garden Salad

• Asian Chopped Salad Kit

• Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit

• Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit

• Garden Salad

• Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit.

Consumers can call Hy-Vee customer service representatives at 1-800-772-4098, the chain said.

