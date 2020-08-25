CORONAVIRUS

Hy-Vee announces COVID-19 testing in Iowa City, other pharmacies

Eleven locations offering free, self-administered testing

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it was offering free COVID-19 testing at certain pharmacies, including a location in Iowa City.

Starting Tuesday, 11 Hy-Vee pharmacies across five states will drive through testing, including five pharmacies in Iowa. That includes the Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore located at 310 N. First Ave.

According to a news release, individuals don’t need to have symptoms of the novel coronavirus to be tested. However, they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment number. Testing will be limited to 12 individuals per hour, according to the announcement.

Individuals can register for a voucher at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

The testing is self-administered. Once an individual receives a test voucher number and arrive at the specified testing site for their appointment, a Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit and supervise the testing. According to the news release, the entire process takes about five minutes.

The tests the pharmacy collects are shipped to an unspecified lab. The results will take three to five days, according to the announcement.

Other Hy-Vee locations offering COVID-19 testing in Iowa include:

• Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton

• Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. Second St., Cherokee

• Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport

• West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Testing locations in other states include:

• West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN

• Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN

• Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO

• Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. Tenth St., Sioux Falls, SD

• Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE

• O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

