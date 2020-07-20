CORONAVIRUS

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Linn County, 280 new positive COVID-19 cases

Linn County sees double-digit increases

UnityPoint - St Luke's Hospital employees gather for a walkthrough of the emergency department, which includes a new scr
UnityPoint - St Luke’s Hospital employees gather for a walkthrough of the emergency department, which includes a new screening shed, outside the emergency entrance at the hospital in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
01:56PM | Mon, July 20, 2020

11:04AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

10:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

09:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Hospitalizations have continued to rise in Linn County, with the state reporting 280 new positive cases of coronavirus.

On July 4, Linn County had three hospitalizations. Just yesterday, the county saw 12 hospitalizations. Johnson County reported nine hospitalizations yesterday.

There were 280 new positive cases for the 24-hour period, creating a new total of 38,917 since the start of the pandemic. One new death was reported in Plymouth County, for a total of six deaths for the county. There are 793 deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa since the start of the pandemic.

Linn County reported 12 new cases, for a new total of 1,582. The seven-day rolling average for the county is currently 26. Johnson County reported 12 new cases, for a new total of 1,631. The seven-day rolling average for the county is currently 22.

Long-term care outbreaks included Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County with two new cases, for a total of 16 in the facility. No outbreaks were added or removed from the list for the 24-hour period.

Hospitalizations in Iowa rose from 214 to 221. ICU patients in Iowa rose slightly from 75 to 76. Patients on ventilators in Iowa was slightly down, from 31 to 30, for the 24-hour period.

3,555 tests were conducted within the 24-hour period, with 280 positive results and 3,275 negative results, for a 7.88% positive rate.

