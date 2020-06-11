CORONAVIRUS

Hospital chaplains continue ministry in Iowa, but at a distance

Mark McDermott, director of pastoral care at Mercy Medical Center offers a blessing for patient Gloria Boggess of Marion
Mark McDermott, director of pastoral care at Mercy Medical Center offers a blessing for patient Gloria Boggess of Marion, Iowa, as he makes his rounds at the hospital in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, June 11, 2020

Hospital chaplains continue ministry in Iowa, but at a distance

04:24PM | Wed, June 10, 2020

MVC releases coronavirus prevention guidelines for baseball, softball

03:26PM | Wed, June 10, 2020

Iowa State Fair 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

12:29PM | Wed, June 10, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions for businesses to ope ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The few months have brought a lot of fear of the unknown, and that has meant a lot of spiritual and existential distress for patients and their families grappling with illness during a pandemic.

At a time when their services are greatly needed, chaplains at area hospitals — individuals tasked with helping those individuals through emotional distress — have found the nature of their work has changed tremendously.

The spiritual care staff are tasked with providing the emotional and spiritual needs of patients, patients’ families and staff. They provide end-of-life counseling, are present for families following a tough diagnosis and support staff as they go about day-to-day duties.

Much of the work hospital chaplains do relies on in-person contact. But when COVID-19 came, “that totally changed.”

“We had to reinvent the wheel,” said Mark McDermott, director of pastoral care at Mercy Medical Center. “We had to figure out how to do our work from a distance.”

Chaplains typically make their rounds on floors throughout the hospital, but because of efforts to mitigate risk of exposure, they’re barred from the floors containing coronavirus positive and possible coronavirus positive patients. Those directly affected by the pandemic are where the pastoral staff has found some of the greatest need for emotional and religious support — among patients and their families.

Illness or death of a loved one is difficult under normal circumstances, but in the midst of the pandemic, there’s “an extra layer of emotional stress,” said Wyatt Dagit, lead chaplain and coordinator for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital spiritual care.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The chaplains at the Cedar Rapids hospitals have continued offering services to patients by calling to their rooms and offering a listening ear. Dagit said they also reach out to families of coronavirus-positive patients, especially the loved ones of those who are intubated or otherwise unable to communicate.

Visitors are barred from the hospital in the majority of cases, except for special circumstances. In some cases, the only connection between families and a loved one’s condition is communication through the medical staff caring for them.

Dagit said frustration has been a common feeling among families of individuals battling a COVID-19 infection. For them, “there’s this feeling of helplessness and wishing they can do more.”

Members of the pastoral staff continue in-person visits throughout the in-patient floors and within the emergency department. Visitors still are banned for the majority of these patients.

“So as chaplains, aside from nurses and doctors, we may be the only people patients see for days or weeks at a time,” Dagit said.

But Dagit said they are still restricted from the usual way they would interact with someone in the hospital, such as putting a hand on their shoulder when they are crying.

“Even with just a mask and a face shield, it’s kind of its own layer of distance between us and the patient,” Dagit explained.

McDermott said he expects a long-term impact on many local residents as a result of the emotional distress felt during the pandemic. Especially for those who lost someone as a result of COVID-19 and weren’t able to be there in person for the death, McDermott said there’s an “unrelieved suffering.”

Even for the chaplains it can be overwhelming, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Cedar Rapids Public Library Summer Dare

The Dare is On! Sign up now for the Summer Dare program, hosted by the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

SIGN UP
Gazette Marketing
Downtown Farmer's Market

Fresh foods from Iowa's best vendors. See full schedule and venue adjustments to make the most of your market visit.

MORE INFO
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“We’re learning each day how to do it and what we need to do, but we’re feeling overwhelmed ourselves,” McDermott said. “Everything seems to be amplified now.”

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Thu, June 11, 2020

Hospital chaplains continue ministry in Iowa, but at a distance

04:24PM | Wed, June 10, 2020

MVC releases coronavirus prevention guidelines for baseball, softball

03:26PM | Wed, June 10, 2020

Iowa State Fair 2020 canceled due to coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

MVC releases coronavirus prevention guidelines for baseball, softball

Iowa State Fair 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions for businesses to operate at full capacity

Iowa State, UNI to start fall semester early, end before Thanksgiving

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City manager commits to change in response to Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter protesters press Iowa lawmakers, governor's staff

Iowa Senate bars secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot requests

Iowa House approves classroom behavior pilot project

Democrats say GOP House budget plan 'abdicates' Legislature's responsibility

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate