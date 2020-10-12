His Hands clinic closed temporarily for derecho-related repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS — His Hands Free Medical Clinic will be closed for the next two weeks to repair damage to the building as a result of the derecho.

The clinic, 1245 Second Ave. SE, will be closed through Oct. 27.

The Aug. 10 derecho storm, which caused billions of dollars worth of damage in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding area, damaged His Hands’ clinic roof and, as a result of water damage, has had mold growth in at least 10 interior walls, according to a news release Monday.

The roof has been replaced.

911 Restoration of Cedar Rapids is taking on remediation of the mold, and reconstruction of the clinic will be completed by SEO2 Construction Co., according to the release.

His Hands is a Cedar Rapids-based provider that offers free medical, dental and other health care services to uninsured or underinsured individuals in Linn and surrounding counties.

The religious-based medical provider was founded 28 years ago.

The clinic moved to its current location at the end of June. An anonymous donor offered the clinic a $1 million loan, which His Hands officials used to purchase and renovate the new space.

The clinic was formerly located on 12th Street SE.

