Health

His Hands clinic closed temporarily for derecho-related repairs

With the purchase of the new building on Second Avenue, seen here in July, His Hands Free Clinic doubled its footprint,
With the purchase of the new building on Second Avenue, seen here in July, His Hands Free Clinic doubled its footprint, allowing for expanded medical services and more patient privacy. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — His Hands Free Medical Clinic will be closed for the next two weeks to repair damage to the building as a result of the derecho.

The clinic, 1245 Second Ave. SE, will be closed through Oct. 27.

The Aug. 10 derecho storm, which caused billions of dollars worth of damage in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding area, damaged His Hands’ clinic roof and, as a result of water damage, has had mold growth in at least 10 interior walls, according to a news release Monday.

The roof has been replaced.

911 Restoration of Cedar Rapids is taking on remediation of the mold, and reconstruction of the clinic will be completed by SEO2 Construction Co., according to the release.

His Hands is a Cedar Rapids-based provider that offers free medical, dental and other health care services to uninsured or underinsured individuals in Linn and surrounding counties.

The religious-based medical provider was founded 28 years ago.

The clinic moved to its current location at the end of June. An anonymous donor offered the clinic a $1 million loan, which His Hands officials used to purchase and renovate the new space.

The clinic was formerly located on 12th Street SE.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A grim new pandemic milestone for Iowa as the state exceeds 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive

Iowa records third-highest number of conornavirus-related deaths

Mercy Medical Center staff in Cedar Rapids to have unpaid leave, furloughs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

HotRods by Havliks drives up on second year in business

Fact Checker: Does Iowa rank 47th in coronavirus testing?

Fact Checker: Did Greenfield oppose every coronavirus relief bill?

Sen. Joni Ernst's supporters say they're voting to protect a way of life

University of Iowa student leaders call for prompt resumption of diversity training

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.