CORONAVIRUS

Heritage Specialty Care reports 14 residents have died from coronavirus as of Friday

Two Hospice care givers are serving full time at Heritage Heritage Specialty Care. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Two Hospice care givers are serving full time at Heritage Heritage Specialty Care. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:17PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Heritage Specialty Care reports 14 residents have died from coronaviru ...

03:52PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

In turbulent times, market like Mister Rogers

02:49PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Start planning for and planting Victory Garden in the time of the coro ...

02:11PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Gig workers, self-employed face delays in jobless aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Fourteen residents at Heritage Specialty Care who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died as of Friday, the long-term care Cedar Rapids facility reported Saturday evening.

The facility has had 60 residents and 30 staff members test positive since March 24, it said.

“Of the 60 residents testing positive, 14 have recovered. Of 30 staff members testing positive, seven are back to work,” the West Des Moines-based company said in a statement released Saturday.

The statement added that, “for the past three weeks, as an added layer of comfort and support for those residents and families facing end-of-life at Heritage, the Care Initiatives Hospice Cedar Rapids-based team has designated two care givers full-time to serve only at Heritage.

“They have worked alongside the Heritage team both days and evenings to support families through the use of FaceTime and phone calls for closure as well as providing cares and comfort measures for the dying residents not desiring intervention or aggressive treatment.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned the facility during her March 30 news conference in discussing the high number of positive cases in Linn County.

Senior homes have accounted for approximately 10 percent of Iowa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and 40 percent of its deaths.

“We are also mindful of the stress this situation puts on residents and their families,” the facility said in its statement. “To that end, we are doing our best to keep the residents and families informed.”

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:10PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Analysis: Is America in a depression? If so, how can we make it a shor ...

02:09PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Why are eggs getting so expensive? Blame coronavirus demand

02:08PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

How to secure a refund for a canceled flight
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

In turbulent times, market like Mister Rogers

Start planning for and planting Victory Garden in the time of the coronavirus

Gig workers, self-employed face delays in jobless aid

Analysis: Is America in a depression? If so, how can we make it a shorter one?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Roller derby team members suit up for something new in time of coronavirus

Eastern Iowa law enforcement shifting priorities in coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases mount, Iowa officials believe they can continue contact tracing

3 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Medical news key to recovery, economists say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.