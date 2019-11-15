First flu-related deaths of the season reported in Iowa

The death of two older Iowans marks the first flu-related deaths of the season, state public health officials announced.

A Central Iowa woman, listed by the Iowa Department of Public Health as being between the ages of 61 and 80, and a Northwest Iowa women aged 81 years or older have died due to flu-related causes, the department said Friday.

Officials noted that both women had underlying conditions or contributing factors, but did not otherwise indicate other identifying factors.

These deaths and recent flu activity indicate the virus is present in Iowa communities, public health officials said in a news release Friday.

Only a small percentage of rapid influenza tests sent to the State Hygienic Lab so far have come back positive. Public health officials also have reported 14 influenza-related hospitalizations as of Nov. 2.

“The flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a statement.

The flu, which is a respiratory illness caused by viruses, typically lasts two to seven days. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Children younger than the age of two, adults aged 65 and older, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions or weak immune systems are most likely to experience complications from the flu.

“This is a great time to get the flu vaccine to prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming sick before flu activity increases further,” Pedati said.

Because the vaccine is meant to prevent serious illness, not everyone who receives a vaccine will avoid becoming infected.

Those with symptoms but who normally are healthy are encouraged to stay home until they feel better, to cover their coughs and to wash their hands frequently.

To learn more about influenza in Iowa, visit idph.iowa.gov/influenza.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com