Especially for You Race: What you need to know about Sunday's run, including registration and start times

Here’s everything you need to know for Mercy Medical Center’s 29th annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer this Sunday in Cedar Rapids.

The race

Both the 5k run and the 1-mile, family-friendly walk start at 8 a.m., which will kick off with opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m.

The starting line is on 10th Street SE in front of the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, next to Mercy Medical Center.

Both the 5k run and the 1-mile walk will end in NewBo. A course map can be found on the Especially for You website.

Race participants are encouraged to stay near the finish line for a post-race party that includes a pancake breakfast, live music and family-friendly activities.

Registration

Team registration is closed, but individuals can register until race day. Online registration is available at especiallyforyourace.org/efy/register.

On-site registration also is available at the following times and locations:

• Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. in Mercy Lot No. 19

• Saturday: 8-11:30 a.m. in Mercy Lot No. 19

• Sunday: 7-7:30 a.m. at Mercy’s Hall-Perrine Cancer Center

Survivor photo

Just before the start of the race, breast cancer survivors are invited to participate in a group photo.

Individuals who wish to participate in the photo are asked to gather at the Hall Perrine Cancer Center parking lot, located at 701 10th St. SE, at 7:15 a.m. The group photo will be taken at 7:30 a.m.

For more information about the race, visit especiallyforyourace.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Meet the ‘Pirates of the Cureabbean,’ a team supporting a local cancer survivor