Especially for You 2019 raises more than $429,000

Slight decrease in registrants, fundraising from last year

Runners cross the 12th Avenue bridge during the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. More than 14 thousand runners and walkers participated in this year’s race raise money for the Especially For You fund, which provides free mammograms, breast-care and gynecological services to area people in need. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Runners cross the 12th Avenue bridge during the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. More than 14 thousand runners and walkers participated in this year's race raise money for the Especially For You fund, which provides free mammograms, breast-care and gynecological services to area people in need. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer raised more than $429,000 for this year’s event, which took place in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, officials announced.

Nearly 14,500 people registered for Mercy Medical Center’s annual event to benefit the Especially for You fund, which provides financial assistance for breast and gynecological cancer screenings and health services for area residents in need.

In 2018, the race drew more than 15,000 registrations and raised about $452,000.

The race, which includes a 5k run and walk as well as a one-mile family-friendly walk, was created in 1991 in partnership with General Mills. The event and the fund is dedicated to the memory of Sandy Knight, a General Mills employee who died of breast cancer in July 1991.

Knight’s wish was to establish a race to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. According to Mercy Medical officials in a news release Sunday, the fund has helped more than 10,000 individuals receive roughly 21,000 services in Linn County.

Race results are posted on the event’s website, www.especiallyforyourace.org

