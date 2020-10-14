Eastern Iowa schools see positive coronavirus cases, no indication of community spread

Eastern Iowa school districts are tracking the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus or quarantined since the start of the school year.

About a month into the school year, districts are reporting a rise in cases of COVID-19 but do not see an indication of community spread within school buildings.

Sandra Byard, Cedar Rapids Community School District health services facilitator, said no classrooms or students have had to quarantine because of coming in contact with a positive case.

The district is following new guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds that no longer recommends people quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 if both individuals were wearing face masks.

“We’re still going to be quarantining students if they have had their mask off for any portion of time and were within six feet of a positive case,” Byard said, adding that it’s difficult for students to social distance during lunch when they have their masks off to eat.

The district is requiring masks, using hand sanitizer and washing hands frequently and encouraging social distancing.

“We would hope that’s why we have so few cases in schools,” Byard said.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District began releasing the number of positive COVID-19 cases of students and staff just last week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Byard said the district is trying to be as transparent as possible as families make decisions what learning model to enroll their students.

The numbers are posted to the website weekly.

As of Friday Oct. 9, the district’s first week of reporting this data, 10 students and 32 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Byard said no entire classrooms have had to quarantine because of a COVID-19 exposure. Byard said she can’t identify which buildings students have tested positive for COVID-19 out of privacy concerns.

Face Masks Must Be Worn in Iowa City

The Iowa City Community School District quarantined a classroom of less than 10 students last week, the first exposure in the district that has lead to an entire classroom quarantining.

The Iowa City Community School District updates the number of positive coronavirus cases and the number of students and staff quarantining because of exposure.

As of Wednesday,

— 68 students are currently positive for COVID-19;

— 109 students are currently quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19;

— 126 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 15, including current and recovered cases;

— seven staff are currently positive for COVID-19;

— nine staff are currently quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19;

— 43 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 15, including current and recovered cases.

Jessica Jimmerson, who oversees contact tracing and quarantine, said although the district has positive cases, it is not multiple students in the same classroom.

The Iowa City district is continuing to quarantine students who came into contact with a positive case even if they were wearing a face mask, despite the governor’s new guidance last month.

Before moving from online learning to the hybrid learning model Sept. 28, the district also specified that face masks must be worn and gather guards or shields alone are not effective.

Positive Cases Remain Low, School Nurse Says

Colleen Elliott, College Community School District Supervisor of Health Services, said school districts are doing a great job handling the coronavirus under Reynold’s and the Iowa Department of Education’s requirements for students to attend school 50 percent in-person.

“We’ve got 6,500 students and 1,000 staff members, and we’re keeping case numbers small,” Elliott said.

The College Community School District updates weekly the total number of students and staff who have active positive COVID-19 cases or are quarantined.

As of Wednesday, 18 students and eight staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

Elliott said she only knows of one student in the district who was exposed in school by another student and became positive.

Last week, a positive case at Prairie High School led to three other students being quarantined.

“Those students may have ridden in a car with the positive student, or hung out in the parking lot before school or eaten lunch together,” Elliott said.

“We’re doing a great job in my opinion if you can have that amount of people in your community and keep your cases low.”

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com