Family medicine physician named Iowa Board of Medicine's medical director

A Webster City family medicine physician has been named as the state medical board’s medical director.

The Iowa Board of Medicine announced this week it has hired Dr. Don J. Woodhouse. He will start next month.

He succeeds Dr. John Olds, who is retiring March 16.

Woodhouse’s “extensive clinical experience, high-level administrative experience and extensive professional contacts in the state of Iowa make him uniquely qualified to serve as the medical director for the board,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Woodhouse graduated from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he served as an adjunct professor teaching family practice residents and physician assistants, according to board officials.

He has practiced family medicine in Iowa for more than 20 years, most recently operating a private medical practice called Advanced Family Medicine in Webster City. His clinic was acquired by Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics this past year, according to the Daily Freeman-Journal in Webster City.

Woodhouse also served as the health plan medical director for the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa and the chief medical officer for the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska — which are both plans managed by the Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare insurance company.

