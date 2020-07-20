CORONAVIRUS

Pandemic moves annual Especially For You race online

For first time ever, participants will not gather in person for annual October event

Walkers approach the finish line of the family fun walk route on 12th Avenue SE during the Especially For You Race Again
Walkers approach the finish line of the family fun walk route on 12th Avenue SE during the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. More than 14 thousand runners and walkers participated in this year’s race raise money for the Especially For You fund, which provides free mammograms, breast-care and gynecological services to area people in need. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:04AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Pandemic moves annual Especially For You race online

10:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Brucemore ready to welcome visitors for outside-the-mansion experience ...

09:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Capitol Ideas column: Transparency issues arise at Iowa public health

08:30AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Small farmers shut out of pandemic aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — For the first time ever, the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer will happen virtually.

As a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Mercy Medical Center’s annual fundraiser for breast cancer research and treatment won’t happen in person, officials announced.

Though the race was canceled once before due to hazardous weather, 2020 will be the only time in the race’s inception that participants will not be able to physically participate in the race, according to officials.

The 30th annual event is scheduled to take place Sunday, Oct. 11.

“The safety of our participants and our community is our top priority,” EFY race director Jeff Decker said in a news release. “As a health care provider, Mercy has been closely monitoring the virus and following CDC guidelines to continue to limit its spread. This has been a guiding consideration as we put race plans in place. Most important, we will still be keeping true to our mission to help local individuals in need get the services they need.”

Proceeds from the race will continue to go toward the Especially For You Fund, which offers financial assistance to local residents for breast care and gynecological cancer services. The fund also covers breast, ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer services at certain local medical providers.

“These are challenging times and individuals in our community need help now more than ever,” Dr. Vincent Reid, medical director at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, said in a news release. “We look forward to supporting and honoring those who have fought the disease, as well as those individuals currently battling breast cancer.”

Team registration is open until Sept. 15.

Individual registration is available online until race day on Oct. 11. Full pricing details can be found on the Especially For You website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Medical Center and General Mills co-founded the Especially For You race, which held its first event in 1991. The race and its fund is dedicated to Sandy Knight, a General Mills employee who died of breast cancer in 1991.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:04AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Pandemic moves annual Especially For You race online

10:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Brucemore ready to welcome visitors for outside-the-mansion experience ...

09:00AM | Mon, July 20, 2020

Capitol Ideas column: Transparency issues arise at Iowa public health
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Brucemore ready to welcome visitors for outside-the-mansion experiences

Capitol Ideas column: Transparency issues arise at Iowa public health

Small farmers shut out of pandemic aid

What questions do you have about COVID-19? We'd like to answer them

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa settles with another top administrator

Iowa City woman may face prison time after break-in, assault

Fact Checker: Hinson's Green New Deal tweet speaks to base, not facts

These animals look real, but they're not. Check out this new exhibit at Indian Creek Nature Center

Eastern Iowa Arts Academy slowly welcoming back kids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate