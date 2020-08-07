Linn County has second straight day of more than 60 new coronavirus cases

Linn County reported 60 new coronavirus cases by 11 a.m. Friday, the second straight 24-hour period of more than 60 new cases for the county. This increased the rolling seven-day average from 42 to 44, the highest the county has seen.

Iowa reported 591 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 47,728. Of the 5,480 test results reported, 10.78 percent were positive.

Six Iowans died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 912. Franklin, Lyon, O’Brien, Pottawattamie, Scott and Sioux counties reported one death each.

Johnson County reported 24 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,036. The rolling seven-day average is currently 24.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Polk County reported 133 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, topping 10,000 cases at 10,077.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for the coronavirus decreased from 237 to 223, and patients in intensive care units dropped from 68 to 65. Those on ventilators also decreased from 32 to 25.

Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids has once again been added to the list of long-term care facility outbreaks in the state, with six coronavirus cases and one recovery. The center reported its first outbreak on May 4, and was taken off the list on June 9. Madrid Home for the Aging in Boone County was also added to the list.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion reported one additional recovery for a total of seven, and is still reporting seven cases. Sunny View Care Center in Polk County, which has reported an outbreak since July 8, has been taken off the list.

There are currently 26 long-term care facility outbreaks in Iowa, three of which are in Linn County.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 10077

2. Woodbury County: 3694

3. Black Hawk County: 3089

4. Linn County: 2289

5. Johnson County: 2036

6. Dallas County: 1854

7. Buena Vista County: 1792

8. Scott County: 1658

9. Dubuque County: 1636

10. Marshall County: 1427

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 133

2. Linn County: 60

3. Dallas County: 33

4. Dubuque County: 29

5. Johnson County: 24

6. Pottawattamie County: 23

7. Black Hawk County: 22

8. Scott County: 16

9. Story County: 14

10. Floyd County: 12

11. Marshall County: 12

12. Woodbury County: 10

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com