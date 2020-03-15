COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 15: Iowa prisons cancel family visits, volunteering

10:15 a.m. All Iowa Auto Show in Des Moines cancels final day today

From a news release: “The All Iowa Auto Show has been cancelled Sunday due to the recent Coronavirus updates shared last evening by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state recommended for the first time that Iowans not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people, an effort aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.”

The All Iowa Auto Show was being held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, and was scheduled for four days, Thursday through today.

9:35 a.m. Iowa Department of Corrections cancels visiting at all prisons

Effective last night, March 14, the Iowa Department of Corrections canceled visiting at all state prisons until further notice, according to a news release.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution for the department’s vulnerable population,” the release stated.

All volunteer activities in the prisons are also canceled for now, according to the Department of Corrections page on COVID-19.

The release added, “The DOC realizes the impact this can have on institution morale over time, and also knows the value of keeping inmates connected with their families. To help address this concern, the department has been exploring reduced cost or free phone calls, reduced cost O-mails, and is working to establish the capability for video visitations.”