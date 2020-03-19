COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 19: UI hospitals stretching use of limited masks, shields, goggles

8:55 a.m. UI hospitals stretching use of limited masks, shields, goggles; COVID-19 limits personal protective equipment

As the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics continues to treat more COVID-19 patients – and prepares for its coronavirus needs to continue amid national shortages in personal protective equipment – it’s implementing new practices around masks, face shields, and goggles.

Effective immediately – according to a staff email Wednesday afternoon from UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran – health care workers treating patients presumed not to be infected with coronavirus in the operating room or other procedural areas should use just one surgical mask a day.

That mask, according to the new guidance, should be used throughout the day unless it becomes visibly contaminated. In non-operating room or non-procedural areas, health care workers who don a surgical mask should wear that same mask “from patient to patient, until the mask needs to be removed.”

“The goal is to prolong the use of each mask,” according to Gunasekran’s message. “The mask should be discarded if visibly contaminated.”

Regarding face shields and goggles, they no longer will be considered “single use.” After each use, according to the message, staff should wipe them down and place them in a “face shield envelope with the worker’s full name on it.” Other lenses and masks will be treated similarly – wiped clean and returned to a designated envelope or paper bag.

Gowns and gloves, according to Gunasekaran, should continue to be discarded after each use.

The world – including the United States – is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment as it grapples with the spreading coronavirus. The shortage in the United States has led hospital workers in some states – like Washington – to start making their own out of office supplies and everyday materials, according to national news reports.

In acknowledging the shortage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for optimizing face mask supplies – including “crisis capacity strategies” like implementing limited re-use of face masks and prioritizing face masks for select purposes.

If no masks are available, the CDC gives several recommendations – including using homemade masks like bandanas or scarfs. That, however, is a “last resort.”

“Homemade masks are not considered (personal protective equipment), since their capacity to protect … is unknown,” according to the CDC guidance. “Caution should be exercised when considering this option.”