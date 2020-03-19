CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 19: UI hospitals stretching use of limited masks, shields, goggles

Kelly Bream, a nurse in the Surgical and Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit (SNICU) at the University of Iowa Hospitals an
Kelly Bream, a nurse in the Surgical and Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit (SNICU) at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, models personal protective equipment during a press conference to address ebola preparations in the Clasen Board Roomat UIHC in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. An impermeable hood, mask and shield are part of the PPE. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:06AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Two Collins Aerospace employees quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

10:18AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 19: UI hospitals stretching use of limi ...

09:56AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

07:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

12:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries

07:08PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Businesses asked to take survey to guide response to COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

8:55 a.m. UI hospitals stretching use of limited masks, shields, goggles; COVID-19 limits personal protective equipment

As the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics continues to treat more COVID-19 patients – and prepares for its coronavirus needs to continue amid national shortages in personal protective equipment – it’s implementing new practices around masks, face shields, and goggles.

Effective immediately – according to a staff email Wednesday afternoon from UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran – health care workers treating patients presumed not to be infected with coronavirus in the operating room or other procedural areas should use just one surgical mask a day.

That mask, according to the new guidance, should be used throughout the day unless it becomes visibly contaminated. In non-operating room or non-procedural areas, health care workers who don a surgical mask should wear that same mask “from patient to patient, until the mask needs to be removed.”

COVID-19 FAQ

Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

Continue Reading

“The goal is to prolong the use of each mask,” according to Gunasekran’s message. “The mask should be discarded if visibly contaminated.”

Regarding face shields and goggles, they no longer will be considered “single use.” After each use, according to the message, staff should wipe them down and place them in a “face shield envelope with the worker’s full name on it.” Other lenses and masks will be treated similarly – wiped clean and returned to a designated envelope or paper bag.

Gowns and gloves, according to Gunasekaran, should continue to be discarded after each use.

The world – including the United States – is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment as it grapples with the spreading coronavirus. The shortage in the United States has led hospital workers in some states – like Washington – to start making their own out of office supplies and everyday materials, according to national news reports.

In acknowledging the shortage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for optimizing face mask supplies – including “crisis capacity strategies” like implementing limited re-use of face masks and prioritizing face masks for select purposes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

If no masks are available, the CDC gives several recommendations – including using homemade masks like bandanas or scarfs. That, however, is a “last resort.”

“Homemade masks are not considered (personal protective equipment), since their capacity to protect … is unknown,” according to the CDC guidance. “Caution should be exercised when considering this option.”

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:33PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

06:20PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Johnson County suspends volunteer income tax assistance program

06:12PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Grassley can't see why China upset by calling COVID-19 'Chinese virus' ...

05:57PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Bowling 'felt like normal' in uncertain times, but alleys in Iowa are closing fo ...

05:46PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Iowa City declares civil emergency

05:06PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

2020 Drake Relays postponed due to coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Two Collins Aerospace employees quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The Fish Store hopes to keep Boston Fish legacy alive

Iowa universities cancel spring commencement, move courses online for semester

Iowa City actor home while Broadway lights go out

Central Furniture Rescue 'transient,' looking for permanent warehouse home

REVIEW: Buddy Holly's memory will not fade away

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.