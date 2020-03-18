COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 18: Expiring driver's licenses OK for now

10:05 a.m. DOT issues driver’s services advisory

AMES — Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to changes they have instituted to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and to comply with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision Tuesday to declare a public health disaster emergency.

First, for driver’s license holders, if you have a driver’s license that has an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2020, or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid for driving purposes until the declared disaster has ended.

For vehicle titles, registration and license plates, if your vehicle registration expired Jan. 17, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.

If you are purchasing or transferring a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days, according to DOT officials. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.

For overweight loads for motor carriers — on non‐interstate roads only, trucks hauling food, medical supplies, cleaning products, or other household goods may exceed state law weight standards by 12.5 percent without a permit, so long as the vehicles don’t exceed 20,000 pounds on an individual axle, and their total weight does not exceed 90,000 pounds. Trucks are still required to obey posted bridge restrictions.

For Iowa’s seeking to use driver’s service centers, DOT officials advise that if you decide you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center please be aware:

*Driver’s license and ID business is being conducted by appointment — a move that is being made to limit the number of people waiting in a location at a time. Customers should make appointments online or by calling 515-244-8725.

*All non-commercial drive tests will be discontinued and rescheduled to a future date.

*All customers entering a DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.

Staff will be monitoring the number of customers waiting for services inside the facility to encourage social distancing guidance provided by federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded.

DOT officials say their employees are regularly cleaning high-touch areas with disinfectants to reduce the chance of contamination.

— From Rod Boshart