COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 17: Johnson County suspends VITA program

10:28 a.m. IOWA CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY OFFERING REFERENCE SERVICES DURING CLOSURE

You’ve got questions, the Iowa City Public Library has answers. Even during a public health crisis.

Although closed to the public due to COVID-19, the library announced Tuesday it will still offer telephone and online reference service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reference services can be accessed by calling the library at 319-356-5200 or usking the Ask Us link at icpl.org.

The library is also encouraging patrons to access digital library services. Some resources require a library card.

Those with materials checked out are still asked to keep those until the library reopens. Fines have been suspended and holds on items will not expire.

10:20 a.m. Wartburg College going with remote classes after today

From a news release:

“Dear Wartburg community,

In light of Governor Reynolds’ announcement regarding additional community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, we will be completing our in-person, face-to-face instruction at the end of the day on Tuesday, March 17. Classes will continue by remote modalities after that date; faculty will communicate with students to arrange the continuation of each class. Campus will remain open.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, classes will transition to remote instruction, in keeping with individual faculty design. Winter Term will continue through April 17. May Term instruction will begin on April 27.”

8:55 a.m. Johnson County suspends Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa and Johnson County have suspended their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program in response to COVID-19.

The county's VITA program uses students from the UI Tippie College of Business to prepare taxes for residents on a volunteer basis. The VITA program also uses the space provided by the Iowa City Public Library and Iowa City Community School District to meet with VITA participants.

With the UI, public library and school district closed due to COVID-19, the program does not have the resources to continue for the time being, the county said in a news release. VITA clinics are canceled until at least April 5.

VITA volunteers will continue to work remotely to complete returns, answer taxpayer questions and file extensions for taxpayers who request that option, the news release said.

DHS taking measures to protect workers, mitigate spread, continue services

From a news release sent late yesterday:

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has been working on multiple contingency plans to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. DHS is gearing up to implement telework options for many on our team. As DHS has not historically promoted telework, we’ve moved quickly to mobilize this option and begin deploying in waves today based on risk and the nature of the team member’s work. Supervisors and IT support will reach out to team members to notify them of next steps and timing.

Much of our team members provide direct care support. We are working to further equip our social workers with tools to keep them safe. DHS created a supervisor toolkit, which we will update regularly as events unfold. For those at our facilities we’ve increased screening, suspended in-person visitation and are putting in place additional cleaning and sanitation. We will continue to provide options such as FaceTime and Skype for family members and guardians who wish to see and speak with their loved ones.

For those who need to be in the office to do their work, we’ve increased cleaning and sanitation. We are also exploring childcare options for our team in the event of further or prolonged school closures.

Those We Serve

The Department is working to ensure access to essential services while reducing our footprint at local offices to protect our team members and those we serve. We encourage the public to call ahead before visiting local offices for assistance by phone or visit www.dhs.iowa.gov for more information on the services we provide.

We are putting policies in place to ensure continued access to childcare during this emergency time. We understand that childcare plays a key role in supporting our state’s ability to continue essential functions – at the State level, within the healthcare system and for other critical infrastructure.

Financial Assistance for Child Care:

We will begin paying childcare providers, who receive childcare assistance (CCA), based on enrollment, not based on attendance, to ensure providers have a stable source of income.

We are also exploring ways to ramp-up childcare capacity, including expedited licensing, alternative site locations, and funding flexibilities.

We will use Child Care Development Funds (CCDF) for Quality to provide ongoing financial assistance to providers to meet standards for health and safety, including additional cleaning measures, both preventative and responsive to illness.

Child Care Operational Assistance:

DHS’ childcare inspection and regulatory functions are shifting to a role of providing technical assistance focused on hygiene and sanitation. This also increases agility of DHS staff to move resources to respond to the emerging needs of the State.

The Department of Corrections is producing additional sanitizer and, at DHS’ request, has prioritized childcare settings to receive these resources.

In addition to ensuring access to childcare, we are putting strategies in place to protect Iowa’s children:

We know that emergency events like this may cause significant stress on families and requires a continued focus on child protective services.

We are developing strategies to identify children who may be at particular risk during this stressful time.

We are also providing our social workers tools to be more mobile and to adapt as the situation unfolds.

We are equipping our social workers with screening questions to avoid potential exposure to children and our staff.

As the event continues to unfold, we anticipate an increased need to access social assistance programs. We are evaluating cash, food and medical assistance benefit packages to ensure Iowans have access to essential supports. We will share additional information in the coming days and weeks. We are all going to have to do our part to protect ourselves, and those around us.

7:45 a.m. Mount Mercy University’s Q&A for media about president-elect canceled

The media Q&A scheduled for Thursday, March 26 with Dr. Robert Beatty, Mount Mercy University’s president-elect, has been canceled. This event will be rescheduled on a future date.

7:30 a.m. Cedar Rapids Museum of Art closes

From a Facebook post yesterday:

Dear Friends of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art,

It is with some sadness and out of an abundance of caution, that we announce the closure of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art until further notice. Recent developments in the spread of the COVID-19 virus have led us to the difficult decision to close to the public. While we were reluctant to deny access to our current Impressionism and French exhibitions—at a time when people need the restorative power of art more than ever—we feel that we must do our part to help minimize the further spread of the virus.

We will, however, endeavor to bring art to you via social media, and encourage you to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You will also receive our weekly e-blast if you already do so. While we do not know how long this closure will last, we look forward to welcoming you back at some point (soon!) to continue the celebration of our 125th anniversary year!

Thank you for your understanding. Be healthy.

Sincerely,

Executive Director Sean Ulmer

7:15 a.m. Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency suspends drop-off services

Solid Waste Agency COVID-19 UPDATE from yesterday:

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be suspending all residential drop-off services at both locations. This includes all facilities located at 1954 County Home Road, Marion, and 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids.

The Agency will remain open to commercial waste haulers. To dispose of waste during this time, the public is advised to use curbside services where available.

The Agency expects impacts to hours of operations. Please visit our website or Facebook for updates as they occur or call 319-377-5290 for questions. www.solidwasteagency.org

7:00 a.m. City of Marion update (as of yesterday)

From the City of Marion:

Marion City Hall remains open. Public access will be restricted as of Friday. Only critical visits should be conducted. Most board/commission meetings will be postponed. Utility payments may be made online, by phone or through the payment drop boxes outside of Marion City Hall. Payment arrangements may be made by calling 319-743-6310.

The Marion City Council work session for Tuesday, March 17 has been cancelled. The City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 will occur out of necessity to adopt the FY2021 Operating Budget and to fill the at large City Council vacancy.

All Parks and Recreation programming will be cancelled or postponed through April 4. This includes day camps, youth and adult recreation programs and activities. Every effort will be made to reschedule these activities. Senior activities and Encore Café at Lowe Park are also cancelled. Administrative offices at Thomas and Lowe Park remain open at this time, and will close on Friday, March 20. Facility rentals or usage will not be permitted. Staff will contact those directly impacted by this announcement.

Marion Public Library is closed to the public, effective Monday, March 16. Online and reference help will still be available during normal hours of operation.

The Public Services Department is suspending bulk item collection. The Recycling Drop-off Center is closed indefinitely. The Compost Facility remains open, and curbside garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled.

Marion’s first responders – police, fire and 911 dispatchers - are following the emergency response protocol as provided by Linn County Emergency Management and the CDC.