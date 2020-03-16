CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 16: Cedar Rapids buses continue service, without fares

Buses wait to depart from the newly-reopened Ground Transportation Center on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. Bus service returned to the GTC on Monday, after years of operating from a lot on First Street SE in New Bohemia. (The Gazette-KCRG)
COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 16: Cedar Rapids buses continue service ...

The Gazette

8:48 a.m. Cedar Rapids bus service continues, not collecting fares

The City of Cedar Rapids Transit is continuing service as of Monday, March 16. To limit interactions, fares won’t be collected.

The city is asking passengers to limit capacity on each bus to encourage distancing and asks passengers to keep a minimum distance of 6 feet between themselves on the buses and at bus stops.

Standing on buses will not be allowed and no congregating at the Ground Transportation Center is allowed.

According to the news release, hand sanitizer will be available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

The Gazette

