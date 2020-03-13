COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 13: Islamic Center suspends Friday prayers

11:45 a.m.: Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids suspends Friday prayers

The Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids announced on Facebook they are suspending all Friday/Jumuah prayers effective today, until further notice: “This extremely difficult decision to suspend Jumuah prayers and masjid activities was decided upon consultation with senior leadership and experts within the medical community.”

The suspension includes Salam School, potluck and lecture activities, classes, gym usage and large gatherings.