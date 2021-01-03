COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa tick up

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa hospitals ticked upward Sunday morning, the first time in four days in what has been a downward trajectory.

The 577 hospitalizations reported Sunday was up from 572 a day earlier — but still just about 40 percent of the peak seen in mid-November. Nonetheless, it remains higher than the 417 patient peak set during last summer’s surge.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose from 119 to 120, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 60 to 52 in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday marked the 11th day in a row where fewer than 5,000 individual test results were reported. The state’s five Test Iowa drive-though locations, as well as the State Hygienic Lab, were closed both Christmas and New Years’ days.

Of the 2,638 individual tests in the 24-hour period that were reported, nearly 43 percent were positive. The 1,123 new cases recorded Sunday bring the state’s total to 284,268 over almost the last 10 months.

Of the new cases, Linn County added 76 for a total of 16,743. Johnson County added 59, for a total of 11,253.

According to state calculations, fewer than half of Iowa’s 99 counties — 43 — had a 14-day positivity rate average of over 15 percent.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Sunday’s data.

State public health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at 106 long-term care facilities, which is down one from a day earlier. Nonetheless, the state added Briarwood Healthcare Center in Johnson County, which is said has had 10 cases in the last 10 days.