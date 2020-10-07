COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high in Iowa

Iowa saw 444 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day total for hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — surpassing the previous peak set on May 6 when 417 Iowans were hospitalized during the first wave of the virus.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 908 positive cases were reported as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing Iowa’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 94,356.

Additionally, the state reported 14 new deaths in 13 counties, bringing Iowa’s death toll to 1,414.

According to the data, Sioux County reported two deaths in the past 24 hours, while Black Hawk, Clinton, Dallas, Dubuque, Emmet, Guthrie, Hancock, Lee, Lyon, Tama, Wapello and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

A total of 5,507 test results were reported in the past 24 hours, with 908 coming back positive and 4,599 coming back negative or inconclusive, giving the state a positivity rate of 16.49 percent.

Linn County added 47 new cases as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,483 total. The county’s seven-day average is 44 and it’s positivity rate is 11.41 percent.

Johnson County added 24 cases, raiding its total 5,320 and giving the county a seven-day average of 19. The county’s positivity rate is 9.3 percent.

Story County added 29 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 3,613. The county’s seven-day average is 18 and its positivity rate is 16.2 percent.

Black Hawk County added 43 cases, raising its total number of positive cases to 4,710 total and giving the county a seven-day average of 23 and a positivity rate of 22.4 percent.

Cases continue to rise among children and employees in the education sector, according to the data.

Eighty-three new cases were reported in the past 24 hours among children ages zero to 17 and 51 new cases were reported among education workers, bringing the total number of children infected in the state to 8,016 and the total number of cases among those employed in the education field to 4,340.

Two long-term-care facilities also reported new cases

The total number of COVID cases at Hiawatha Care Center rose from 62 to 66 in the past 24 hours, while Winslow House Care Center in Marion held steady at 43 cases. Both facilities saw in increase in recoveries. Hiawatha reported four recoveries, bringing it’s total from 49 to 53, while Winslow reported three, bringing its total to 38.

Titonka Care Center in Kossuth County was added to the state’s outbreak list Wednesday, reporting four cases and two recoveries, while Creekside in Grundy County was removed from the list.

And while hospitalizations rose by 31 cases, the number of ICU patients held steady at 104 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 43 to 42.

TOP 10 COUNTIES IN TOTAL CASES

1. Polk County: 16638

2. Woodbury County: 6038

3. Johnson County: 5320

4. Black Hawk County: 4710

5. Linn County: 4483

6. Dubuque County: 3835

7. Story County: 3613

8. Scott County: 3376

9. Dallas County: 2961

10. Pottawattamie County: 2395

