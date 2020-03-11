CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 live updates for March 11: SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled

Hayden, a 2-year-old Corgi owned by Elizabeth Comrade of Cedar Rapids, strikes a pose during the 44th annual SaPaDaSo pa
Hayden, a 2-year-old Corgi owned by Elizabeth Comrade of Cedar Rapids, strikes a pose during the 44th annual SaPaDaSo parade in downtown Cedar Rapids on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2019. This year’s parade had over 90 float or walking entries and hosted thousands of spectators. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
The Gazette

7:30 a.m. SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled

The SaPaDaPaSo organization decided late Tuesday night to cancel this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the current health situation.

“For 45 years this parade has gone on through gale force winds, heavy rain, sleet and sunny times. Our focus is and always will be for the SAFETY and well-being of our participants, spectators, volunteers and the community,” a SaPaDaPaSo social media post announced.

Full refunds will be provided to parade participants, SaPaDaPaSo stated.

