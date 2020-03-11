COVID-19 live updates for March 11: SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled

7:30 a.m. SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled
The SaPaDaPaSo organization decided late Tuesday night to cancel this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the current health situation.
“For 45 years this parade has gone on through gale force winds, heavy rain, sleet and sunny times. Our focus is and always will be for the SAFETY and well-being of our participants, spectators, volunteers and the community,” a SaPaDaPaSo social media post announced.
Full refunds will be provided to parade participants, SaPaDaPaSo stated.
