COVID-19 updates for March 10

11:58 a.m. Special Olympics Iowa cancels event amid coronavirus concerns

Special Olympics Iowa is canceling its Mid-Winter Tournament later this month due to the reported cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Johnson County, officials confirmed with The Gazette Tuesday.

“For us, our focus is the health and safety of our entire Special Olympics Iowa community,” said Karen Whitman, marketing and communications coordinator.

The Mid-Winter Tournament was scheduled to take place in Iowa City, North Liberty and Coralville on March 13-14. The event typically draws thousands from across the state to the area, including athletes, their families and friends, Special Olympics staff and volunteers and other members of the community.

On Monday, state public health officials announced that eight Iowans tested positive for the respiratory virus, including seven Johnson County residents.

Considering that the population Special Olympics Iowa works with has an increased risk for illness, Whitman said officials wanted to make sure athletes and those around them are “safe and healthy.”

Whitman said officials with the Iowa-based organization have been in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics International.

For any questions, individuals can email Special Olympics Iowa at info@soiowa.org.