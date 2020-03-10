CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 updates for March 10

Gold medals, which were awarded to powerlifting athletes, lie on a table at the Special Olympics Mid-Winter Tournament a
Gold medals, which were awarded to powerlifting athletes, lie on a table at the Special Olympics Mid-Winter Tournament at the University of Iowa Field House in Iowa City on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Athletes from across Iowa competed in basketball, cheerleading, gymnastics, and powerlifting. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:24PM | Tue, March 10, 2020

COVID-19 updates for March 10

12:13PM | Tue, March 10, 2020

Iowa moving from COVID-19 prevention to mitigation, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

04:36AM | Tue, March 10, 2020

University of Iowa operations 'not immediately' impacted by local COVID-19 cases ...

09:49PM | Mon, March 09, 2020

Iowa grandmother on Grand Princess heads to quarantine

09:48PM | Mon, March 09, 2020

Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

04:58PM | Mon, March 09, 2020

Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

11:58 a.m. Special Olympics Iowa cancels event amid coronavirus concerns

Special Olympics Iowa is canceling its Mid-Winter Tournament later this month due to the reported cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Johnson County, officials confirmed with The Gazette Tuesday.

“For us, our focus is the health and safety of our entire Special Olympics Iowa community,” said Karen Whitman, marketing and communications coordinator.

The Mid-Winter Tournament was scheduled to take place in Iowa City, North Liberty and Coralville on March 13-14. The event typically draws thousands from across the state to the area, including athletes, their families and friends, Special Olympics staff and volunteers and other members of the community.

COVID-19 FAQ

Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

What is it, actually?

Continue Reading

On Monday, state public health officials announced that eight Iowans tested positive for the respiratory virus, including seven Johnson County residents.

Considering that the population Special Olympics Iowa works with has an increased risk for illness, Whitman said officials wanted to make sure athletes and those around them are “safe and healthy.”

Whitman said officials with the Iowa-based organization have been in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics International.

For any questions, individuals can email Special Olympics Iowa at info@soiowa.org.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa moving from COVID-19 prevention to mitigation, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

University of Iowa operations 'not immediately' impacted by local COVID-19 cases

Iowa grandmother on Grand Princess heads to quarantine

Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids school board votes to build new facility for Jackson Elementary

In fast-paced world, Cedar Rapids bank finds time for sabbaticals

Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Iowa's hemp program held up over 'hot crop' prosecution

Time Machine: The last wading pool

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.